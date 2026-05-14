Financial Necessity of Working Beyond Retirement Age in Ireland

The text highlights the growing trend of people working beyond retirement age in Ireland due to financial necessity. It also mentions a rise in age discrimination cases and the introduction of a new law to limit employers' ability to enforce retirement below the age of 66.

Working beyond retirement age is becoming a financial necessity for many, according to employment law firm Littler. Age discrimination cases in Ireland rose 24 per cent to 218 in 2024, reflecting greater age diversity in the workforce.

There has been a 40 per cent increase in the number of people working past the age of 66 since 2020. A new law is expected to come into force in Ireland this year that will limit the ability of employers to enforce retirement below the age of 66. Employers need to ensure workplace policies and management practices reflect the realities of a modern, multigenerational workforce





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Ireland Employment Law Firm Littler Age Discrimination Multigenerational Workforce New Law

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