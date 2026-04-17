Finding Joy in Everyday Wonders: From Starry Skies to Sweet Treats

IMAGE staffer Dearbhla Lovett shares her personal reflections on discovering happiness in the simple pleasures of daily life, inspired by childhood memories, the beauty of nature, and the comfort of small indulgences.

Life’s tapestry is woven with threads of small delights, and IMAGE staffer Dearbhla Lovett reveals the everyday moments that have brought her happiness this month. From the breathtaking spectacle of a star-dusted night sky and the delicate blush of spring's cherry blossoms to the simple comfort of a favourite sweet treat, these are the elements that paint her personal landscape with joy.

Recalling her childhood, Dearbhla’s grandparents’ Aran Sweater shop on Inis Mór, the largest of the Aran Islands, served as a recurring backdrop to summer holidays. A particularly vivid memory dates back to the May bank holiday of 2007. Fresh from her First Holy Communion, a significant milestone, she embarked on a ferry journey from Rossaveal to the island with her family. The day was spent exploring by bicycle, punctuated by the simple pleasure of ice cream from the island’s sole shop. Their destination was Granny’s cottage, a secluded haven at the end of a lane, bordering the dramatic Worm Hole. That inaugural evening on the island unveiled a celestial display unlike any she had witnessed before. The night sky was ablaze with a multitude of stars, appearing like scattered yellow diamonds. This profound experience, etched in her memory, continues to be a touchstone for the pure joy derived from simple observations.

Since that illuminating night, Dearbhla has encountered many experiences that offer fleeting happiness. However, her most significant realization has been the profound value of appreciating the unassuming pleasures that punctuate daily existence. The well-documented benefits of mindfulness and gratitude, often discussed in relation to well-being, fundamentally boil down to the act of mindful observation. While it may sound like a platitude, the genuine appreciation for these small moments truly cultivates a sense of inner contentment. She notes a shift around the age of 25, perhaps linked to frontal lobe development or simply the societal significance of reaching that age, where she began to feel a sense of pressure, a feeling of not being where she ‘should’ be in life. This led to a period of introspection, culminating in the understanding that perhaps no one truly is. Consequently, she adopted a philosophy of taking each day as it comes, recognizing that actively seeking joy in simple pleasures is far more rewarding than succumbing to anxieties about the future.

This present moment is adorned with the blooming cherry blossoms, a quintessential signifier of spring’s arrival and the anticipated return of fairer weather to Ireland. As she writes, hailstones are currently falling outside her window, making the hope for sunshine all the more fervent. The profound impact of these small moments, these ‘bites of pleasure,’ is undeniable. They are the building blocks of lasting memories, often shared with loved ones, and they are the genuine source of joy and gratitude that enriches our lives. Whether it's indulging in a shared treat from a favourite shop with someone dear or simply pausing to marvel at the night sky, she encourages everyone to actively seek out a moment of pleasure in their day.

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