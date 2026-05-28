Finding Joy in Little Moments

IMAGE staffer Hannah Monaghan shares her favourite little pleasures that have boosted her mood, even on tough days. From reading a book to planning a trip away, she finds comfort in the small things that bring her joy.

Life seems to be moving by faster lately, and as summer approaches, I've found myself really leaning into the little moments of pleasure that help me switch off.

Whether it's something as simple as reading a book or planning a trip away, having something to look forward to always feels like the ultimate mood booster. Making a cup of tea and diving into a good book has become my ideal night in. My best friend and I recently started making; they're such a treat at the end of the day. My favourite flavours are Gold Caramel Billionaire and White Chocolate & Cookie.

There's something so comforting about cosy content, especially during busy weeks when life feels nonstop. Another little pleasure of mine is going to concerts. I always love having one lined up in the calendar and this summer's concert season is already looking so good. I'm seeing Olivia Dean and Zach Bryan in Cork on the same weekend and I genuinely can't wait.

There's something so fun about summer gigs, getting ready with friends and soaking up the atmosphere when everyone's outside enjoying the good weather. It's also the perfect excuse to pick up another tub of Magnum Bonbons for the road. I've just come back from a trip to Italy and already can't stop thinking about heading to Greece in the coming months. There's something about booking a getaway that instantly lifts my mood, even if it's still ages away.

And the outfit planning - picking up something new ahead of a trip is definitely one of my guilty pleasures. I'm such a fan of Australian brands and recently splurged on a set from Faithfull, the kind of outfit that instantly makes you excited for sunny evenings abroad. Closer to home, my daily walks with my dog Davey are one of my favourite little rituals.

No matter how busy work gets or how chaotic the week feels, I always make time for them. Recently, I discovered the Irish suncare brand. SPF that genuinely feels like skincare is such a pleasure, but one I can look forward to every day.

Finally, another little pleasure of mine is date night. I genuinely think getting ready is almost as fun as the plans themselves. Lately, I've been loving the Sculpted by Aimee. They make my make-up routine feel effortless and have cut my getting-ready time in half, which somehow makes the whole process even more enjoyable.

I think there's so much value in romanticising the small things: the walks, the skincare, the quiet evenings, the sweet treats and the plans waiting on the horizon. Those little moments really do end up being the things that brighten everyday life. Available in four decadent flavours, Magnum Bonbons are the ultimate sharing treat to enjoy with friends, family or keep them just for yourself. Magnum.

Designed for Pleasure. To learn more, visit. As summer approaches, I've found myself really leaning into the little moments of pleasure that help me switch off. Whether it's something as simple as reading a book or planning a trip away, having something to look forward to always feels like the ultimate mood booster.

My ideal night in is making a cup of tea and diving into a good book. My best friend and I recently started making Magnum Bonbons, they're such a treat at the end of the day. My favourite flavours are Gold Caramel Billionaire and White Chocolate & Cookie. I've just come back from a trip to Italy and already can't stop thinking about heading to Greece in the coming months.

There's something about booking a getaway that instantly lifts my mood, even if it's still ages away. And the outfit planning - picking up something new ahead of a trip is definitely one of my guilty pleasures. I'm such a fan of Australian brands and recently splurged on a set from Faithfull, the kind of outfit that instantly makes you excited for sunny evenings abroad.

Closer to home, my daily walks with my dog Davey are one of my favourite little rituals. No matter how busy work gets or how chaotic the week feels, I always make time for them. Recently, I discovered the Irish suncare brand. SPF that genuinely feels like skincare is such a pleasure, but one I can look forward to every day.

Finally, another little pleasure of mine is date night. I genuinely think getting ready is almost as fun as the plans themselves. Lately, I've been loving the Sculpted by Aimee. They make my make-up routine feel effortless and have cut my getting-ready time in half, which somehow makes the whole process even more enjoyable.

I think there's so much value in romanticising the small things: the walks, the skincare, the quiet evenings, the sweet treats and the plans waiting on the horizon. Those little moments really do end up being the things that brighten everyday life. Available in four decadent flavours, Magnum Bonbons are the ultimate sharing treat to enjoy with friends, family or keep them just for yourself. Magnum.

Designed for Pleasure. To learn more, visit. I think there's so much value in romanticising the small things: the walks, the skincare, the quiet evenings, the sweet treats and the plans waiting on the horizon. Those little moments really do end up being the things that brighten everyday life.

Available in four decadent flavours, Magnum Bonbons are the ultimate sharing treat to enjoy with friends, family or keep them just for yourself. Magnum. Designed for Pleasure. To learn more, visit





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Little Pleasures Mood Booster Summer Vibes Concerts Getaways Outfit Planning Daily Walks Suncare Date Night Make-Up Routine

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