Fine Gael struggles with declining popularity under Simon Harris as the party seeks renewal through stability and reform. Explore the internal debates and strategic shifts defining this critical period for the Irish political landscape.

The decline of the political duopoly that governed Ireland for nearly a century has left Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in a state of permanent nervous introspection. After fifteen consecutive years in power, the sense of drift is particularly acute for Fine Gael, the junior coalition partner. Its voter support has halved since 2011, and the popularity of its current leader, Simon Harris, is in steady decline. The frictionless cohabitation in Government Buildings has intensified existential questions about the party's purpose beyond simply opposing Fianna Fáil.

Rejection of Center-Right Principles

At its ardfheis in University College Cork this weekend, Fine Gael considered a renewal document intended to chart a way back to electoral relevance. The authors reduced the question of what Fine Gael stands for to two words: stability and reform. This framing raises more questions than it answers, suggesting the party argues for change while simultaneously advocating for no-change. The approach risks sounding like the technocratic blandness that critics blame for the party's current difficulties.

Also read Fine Gael Faces Identity Crisis Amid Record Governing Stint

Some members see an opportunity in a renewed emphasis on traditional principles of fiscal discipline, personal responsibility, and a more limited role for the State. A motion along those lines did not make it onto the agenda, despite reports that Harris wanted it debated. However, the same themes appeared in his televised speech on Saturday, where he called for penalties for those who treat the dole as a way of life. These passages acted as unsubtle nods to Fine Gael's centre-right heartland.

Contradictions in Political Rhetoric

What a politician says and what he or she does are not always the same, according to analysis by Pat Leahy. Former Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also spoke about supporting people who get up early and cracking down on welfare cheats. Varadkar discovered that doing tough centre-right things, such as prioritising tax cuts over increases in public spending, involves decisions that are unpopular with a lot of people. This historical precedent highlights the difficulty of translating rhetorical shifts into popular policy.

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Assessing Fine Gael's prospects of resolving its identity crisis, Jack Horgan-Jones spoke to people at different levels in the party. He found widespread acknowledgement that a long period in office can blunt a party's edge. Harris's position is currently strengthened by the presence of so many inexperienced first-time TDs in the ranks. These members swear blind, even privately, that they are behind Harris, though nothing is static in politics.

Global Context and International Implications

While Fine Gael examines its domestic future, the results of the US midterm elections will change the dynamic of US politics for the remaining two years of the Trump presidency. The shift giving Democrats control of both houses of Congress suggests a complex international landscape. Keith Duggan crossed the country over the past year, providing a rich, textured view on a place outsiders tend to understand less than they think they do. His in-depth look at the election results and the future they suggest is well worth a read for those seeking global context.

Closer to home, a big presidential election is taking place in France next year. French voters are due to go to the polls to choose Emmanuel Macron's successor in April. Naomi O'Leary, who has been covering the campaign from Paris, looks at the latest name linked to the vacancy: Christine Lagarde. The former finance minister announced last week that she would soon step down as head of the European Central Bank.

Lagarde and the Shadow Fleet Issue

Christine Lagarde's only electoral experience is her 2008 campaign to become a municipal councillor in Paris's 12th arrondissement. Nevertheless, the idea that she might enter the presidential campaign is being taken seriously, not least among centrists who have struggled to find a candidate who excites voters. Pollsters have not yet tested how Lagarde might fare as a presidential candidate, but a long-running survey by Ifop suggests she is one of the most popular public figures in France.

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Domestically, the presence of sanctioned oil tankers in Irish-controlled waters remains a significant concern. These ships are part of the so-called shadow fleet, used to transport sanctioned Russian oil. A new investigation by Conor Gallagher and Rachel Lavin clarifies the scale of the problem using satellite data provided by Starboard Marine Intelligence. They recorded 218 shadow fleet vessels passing through Ireland's exclusive economic zone so far this year.

Of the 218 oil tankers, 208 were under EU sanctions at the time of their passage. The remainder were under sanctions imposed by the US, UK, or New Zealand. Some vessels made multiple transits during this period. By checking safety records, the investigation found that 72 percent of the 218 ships had major safety or pollution-control issues on their last inspection. This raises significant concerns about potential environmental damage should any spill occur in Irish waters.