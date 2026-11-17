Ireland Under-21s beat Finland 2-2 on the night but lost 3-2 on aggregate after extra time in their European Championship play-off at Turners Cross, missing out on a first-ever U21 Euros.

Ireland Under-21 s suffered heartbreak at Turners Cross on Tuesday night, losing 3-2 on aggregate to Finland after extra time in their European Championship play-off. Ireland won 2-2 on the night, but a 108th-minute goal from substitute Laine sent Finland through to next summer's finals in Albania and Serbia.

Ireland have still never qualified for the Under-21 Euros. Finland led 1-0 from the first leg in Tampere, where Onni Helen scored just before half-time in a snowstorm and the break was extended to almost an hour so a local Mr Plow could clear the pitch. Ireland made two changes from the first leg: Trent Kone-Doherty and Matteo Egan started after impressing off the bench, while Tommy Lonergan and Oisin Gallagher dropped to the substitutes.

Also read Republic of Ireland U21s and Senior Squad Face Critical Playoff Matches

Ireland Start Brightly Against Finland

Finland made one change, with Luka Hyrylainen coming in for Jimi Tauriainen. Goalscorer Helen started on the bench again, alongside the returning Rouppi and Soderback. Ireland started brightly. After two minutes Cathal McCarthy slid a low ball across the box but it came to nothing.

In the fifth minute Kone-Doherty and McManus combined to earn Ireland's first corner, which was cleared to Egan before Rory Finneran put in a dangerous ball that no one touched. Finland nearly scored in the sixth minute. Alex Murphy misjudged a bouncing ball and Noah Jauny made a really good save from a Finnish shot. The ball came out to Rouppi, who blasted over when it looked easier to score.

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By the 11th minute Finneran was producing nice touches in midfield and Mullins won Ireland's third corner. Ireland pressed more aggressively than in the first leg, but Finland responded with long passes into the right side of the pitch, exposing a gap in the Irish defence. Another major let-off came in the 15th minute. Soderback got in behind and rounded Jauny, but he was eased over the end line by Murphy.

Finland wanted a penalty, but nothing was given. On 18 minutes Jacob Devaney had an effort blocked out for a corner.

Then in the 25th minute Finland won a knockdown and broke quickly. The ball flashed across the box from Rouppi but no one could reach it. Rouppi got through and squared it to Soderback, but he was smothered by Jauny. Great save, but Ireland were getting away with murder.

Cathal McCarthy got the first yellow card of the evening on 33 minutes for blatantly tripping Soderback. The free-kick outside the box was floated in but wasted. On 38 minutes Finland's Hyrylainen got a yellow for a tackle on Devaney; he went off his feet but seemed to win the ball cleanly. On 40 minutes Ireland won a throw close to goal.

Finland won the header and Devaney got a yellow for a reckless tackle. One minute was added. In first-half stoppage time a clever free-kick routine from Jamie Mullins sent Kone-Doherty through, but he pulled his shot wide across goal. Early in the second half, Ireland continued to press.

On 65 minutes Adam Brennan got his first touch but was robbed in the box. Mullins appealed for a penalty on 73 minutes, but the replay showed he hooked his arm into the defender. On 75 minutes Tommy Lonergan came on for Owen Elding. Ayinde nearly led another break on 79 minutes, but a heavy touch cut out the attack.

Ayinde Goal Levels Aggregate Finland made two more changes. On 77 minutes Ireland took the lead. Leon Ayinde, the Doncaster man, was first to a second ball after another long throw and smashed it into the far bottom corner from inside the box. That made it 2-1 on the night and 2-2 on aggregate.

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Cathal McCarthy Red Card Changes Game

But on 83 minutes Cathal McCarthy was shown a straight red card for taking a big swing at Rouppi, who made it to the ball first. That gave Finland a penalty. Matias Siltanen slotted it down the middle on 84 minutes to make it 2-1 on the night and level the contest on aggregate again. In the 86th minute Kangasniemi picked up a yellow for a rash tackle on Lonergan.

Red Cards And Extra Time Drama On 89 minutes Rory Finneran put in a crunching tackle but Akachukwu was offside. In the 92nd minute Mullins was bundled over but the referee was not interested, and Finland built up and a superb header was saved brilliantly by Jauny. On 94 minutes Tommy Lonergan snuck onto a long ball and Miska Ylitolva took him out, getting his marching orders. The match went to extra time.

In extra time, Ireland had chances. On 97 minutes they won the ball back high but Finland escaped. On 100 minutes superb footwork from Mullins and Finneran set Ireland on the counter, but Brennan wasted the chance. On 101 minutes Alex Murphy got a harsh yellow for a challenge on the giant Hyrylainen and looked hurt, holding his neck.

It became 10 v 10. On 104 minutes Mullins got free on the counter and his left-footed shot was cleared off the line. On 106 minutes Ireland kicked off the second half of extra time. Ireland lost their only other Under-21 play-off on penalties four years ago.

Laine Scores Winning Goal In Extra Time

On 107 minutes Ayinde skinned his man and put in a good cross, which was cleared but put back in by Brennan. Grehan hauled his man down and took a yellow. On 108 minutes Finland scored completely out of nothing. They threaded a couple of passes together and substitute Laine skinned Brennan and smashed it home to make it 2-2 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate.

On 109 minutes Gbemi Arubi was readied for Ireland, replacing McCarthy. On 111 minutes a good attack from Ireland saw the ball trickle past the post for a corner. Mullins took it and Oisin Gallagher flashed a header across goal, but it was close, no cigar. On 115 minutes Mullins got a booking after a tussle with Hyrylainen and giving the referee an earful.

Hyrylainen went down for treatment. On 116 minutes an effort by Mullins drifted wide. On 117 minutes another scramble saw Gallagher hit a left-footed effort, and the Finnish keeper went down with cramp. On 119 minutes Ireland looked for another handball shout, but it was just a throw.

Another effort was blocked out and Irish players screamed for handball again, but it was out for a goal kick. On 121 minutes time was up, but Ireland had one last free for a shove on Akachukwu. Jauny went up for it, but it came to nothing.