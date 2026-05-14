Fintan McCarthy on Irish Rowing Criticism and Support Staff

Fintan McCarthy, a former Irish rower, discussed the criticism surrounding Irish rowing last year and the challenges he faced during his time with Rowing Ireland's high-performance set-up. He also acknowledged the support staff within the organization and expressed his confidence in his partner, Sam Prendergast, returning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

Fintan McCarthy, a former Irish rower, expressed his view on the criticism surrounding Irish rowing last year, stating that it was 'very heavy on a certain perspective' and that 'that’s what sells papers'.

He also mentioned that the criticism was surprising and that everyone has their own version of reality. Additionally, he discussed the challenges he faced during his time with Rowing Ireland's high-performance set-up and the support staff within the organization. He also expressed his confidence in his partner, Sam Prendergast, returning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles





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Irish Rowing Criticism Athlete Safeguarding Welfare High-Performance Set-Up Domestic Rowing Ireland Antonio Maurogiovanni Paul O’Donovan Fintan Mccarthy Sam Prendergast Tee World Of Kicking Leinster Paris Olympics Los Angeles Olympics Domestic Rowing Ireland Antonio Maurogiovanni Paul O’Donovan Fintan Mccarthy Sam Prendergast Tee World Of Kicking Leinster Paris Olympics Los Angeles Olympics

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