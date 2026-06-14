Fiona Brown's 10th Floor: The Art of Clean Glamour in Footwear

Fiona Brown, founder of 10th Floor, shares her journey from a business and economics graduate to a footwear designer, driven by a passion for 'clean glamour'-a blend of minimalism and drama. Her shoes merge architectural details with feminine silhouettes, balancing polish with wearability. From the Downtown slingbacks to the Riva mules, her designs emphasize artistry and versatility. The brand is now expanding into Italian-made boots and accessories, including upcoming bags.

After completing a degree in business and economics, Fiona Brown discovered her passion for fashion buying through a magazine article, which she described as combining creativity with commerce.

This revelation led her to join Dunnes Stores as a buying administrator, where she quickly realized she had found her calling. Initially working across womenswear and handbags, she eventually moved into footwear buying, developing a deep appreciation for shoes as artistic objects. She likens a great shoe to a small sculpture, emphasizing the artistry involved in perfecting shape and proportions. This philosophy shapes her label's aesthetic, which she calls 'clean glamour'-a balance between minimalism and drama.

The brand's shoes feature sharp, architectural details paired with feminine silhouettes, resulting in styles that are both polished and directional yet remain wearable. Today, Fiona juggles her brand alongside her footwear design and sourcing agency, dividing her days between design meetings, sample reviews, factory calls, and trend research. Despite commercial demands, she maintains a product-focused approach. Her current favorites include the Downtown slingbacks, ideal with relaxed denim and balloon trousers, and the square-toed Paloma heels, perfect with long pencil skirts.

She recommends the Riva mules for summer events and weddings, noting their flattering 80mm heel height, comfort, and versatile design that offers more coverage than a thin sandal while maintaining a timeless yet modern edge that appeals to various age groups. Looking ahead to autumn, 10th Floor is expanding into Italian-made boots and beginning to explore accessories, with bags planned for the near future





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Fiona Brown 10Th Floor Footwear Design Clean Glamour Architectural Shoes Sustainable Fashion Italian Boots Fashion Buying

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