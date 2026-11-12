Fiosru IT System Cost Soars to 12.5 Million After Vendor Exit

The office of the police ombudsman Fiosru faces a cost increase to 12.5 million for its new case management system after the original vendor withdrew from the contract in September 2024.

The office of the police ombudsman, Fiosru, has warned that its new information technology system could exceed 12 million in total costs, a significant increase from the initial 4.3 million estimate provided four years ago. This substantial financial escalation was detailed in a formal letter submitted to the Dáil Public Accounts Committee, highlighting the complexities involved in replacing legacy technology for independent oversight bodies.

Project Cost Escalation Timeline

Fiosru explained that its predecessor organization, the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC), had signed a contract in April 2024 for a new case management system and had already paid more than 500,000. This initial contract was valued at 3.499 million, with an initial payment of 525,904.21 representing twenty percent of the total value upon commencement. However, the vendor soon stood down following what was described as misaligned expectations between the parties.

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Strategic Shift to Cloud-Based Framework

Following the vendor's departure, Fiosru determined that an off-the-shelf, cloud-based case management system with modest configuration would be the most effective approach, aligning with broader Government policy. A new business case for this strategic pivot was subsequently approved by the Department of Public Expenditure and the Digital Governance Oversight Unit of the Office of the Government Chief Information Officer. The organization now reports that a pre-qualification questionnaire has been issued and is currently live for prospective suppliers.

Vendor Challenges and Project Reviews

The letter to the Public Accounts Committee revealed that early engagement between the Project Team and the original vendor identified significant misalignments in expectations. Compounding these issues, the GSOC chair of the CMS project board left the organization in June 2024. In September 2024, following the appointment of the Fiosru CEO designate, a full review of the CMS project was undertaken which identified numerous challenges. On 27 September 2024, the vendor formally wrote to GSOC stating that they were standing down their team until further notice.

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Future Investment and Operational Impact

Fiosru stated that the case management system project is essential for the independent policing oversight body to effectively discharge its statutory functions under the Policing, Security and Community Safety Act 2024. The current framework value is set at up to 12.5 million for development, deployment, support, and enhancements over a ten-year period. This total includes a business case spend for five years ranging between 4.774 million and 6.902 million.

A previous attempt to secure funding for a new system in 2025 suggested costs could reach just under 10 million, but this proposal was not supported due to considerable concerns from the Department of Justice regarding the vendor's capacity to deliver. In the interim, a limited case management system has been operational since April 2025 at a cost of approximately 339,000 to ensure continuity of operations during this transition period.