Fire at Tycor Business Centre Causes Devastating Impact, Affects Small Businesses and Jobs

A fire at Tycor Business Centre, an old jute factory site in Waterford, has caused extensive damage, affecting up to 40 small businesses and 200 jobs. The Government has provided a package to assist impacted businesses and finance available for micro businesses from Microfinance Ireland.

The fire at Tycor Business Centre , an old jute factory site, caused significant damages and affected up to 40 small businesses and 200 jobs. A package signed off by the Government aims to provide financial aid to impacted businesses.

Businesses can access up to €30,000 in funding, with an initial payment of €5,000 available for completion of the details. Microfinance Ireland is offering dedicated loans between €2,000 and €50,000 for micro businesses. Minister Mary Butler described the incident as devastating, emphasizing the far-reaching impact on local businesses, social enterprises, and community groups. Minister John Cummins noted the extensive supports provided to business owners and the unprecedented situation in Tycor





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Business Centre Financial Aid Impact On Jobs Microfinance Ireland Ministers Mary Butler John Cummins

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