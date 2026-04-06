First Home Scheme Fuels Homeownership: Supports Over 5,000 Purchases

The First Home Scheme continues to gain momentum, assisting first-time buyers in purchasing homes. The initiative has supported over 5,000 home purchases, with a significant increase in approvals in the first quarter of this year. The scheme provides financial assistance in exchange for an equity stake, offering a crucial pathway to homeownership and is supported by growing mortgage approvals.

A government-backed initiative, the First Home Scheme , continues to demonstrate strong performance, providing vital support to first-time homebuyers struggling to enter the property market despite having a deposit and mortgage approval. The scheme, designed to bridge the gap between affordability and property prices, has facilitated 5,329 home purchases to date, with a significant 1,037 approvals occurring in the first quarter of this year alone.

This surge in activity underscores the scheme's growing impact and importance, particularly in a challenging housing market. The scheme operates by taking an equity stake of up to 30 percent in the property in exchange for financial assistance. This allows first-time buyers to purchase homes they might otherwise be unable to afford. Crucially, homebuyers retain the option to buy back the equity stake over time, offering flexibility and potential long-term financial gain. The average price for homes purchased or built using the scheme is around €390,000, reflecting the current realities of the housing market. The average support provided by First Home to date is approximately €66,000, representing 17 percent of the average purchase price, indicating the significant financial contribution the scheme makes. A notable 10,045 buyers across all 26 counties have been approved and received eligibility certificates, allowing them to proceed with their home purchase or construction plans. Moreover, over 23,000 potential buyers or self-builders have registered their interest, demonstrating strong demand and highlighting the scheme's widespread appeal.\The distribution of approvals across different regions shows a concentration in urban areas, with 71 percent of approvals granted to buyers in Dublin, Cork, Kildare, Meath, and Wicklow. The remaining 29 percent of approvals are distributed across the other 21 counties, indicating the scheme's presence across the country. This distribution likely reflects higher property prices in urban centers and the consequent greater need for financial assistance. The First Home Scheme also offers an additional benefit through an initiative that allows first-time buyers of new property to claim back up to €30,000 or 10 percent of the purchase price, whichever is the lesser, from income tax and bank interest DIRT they have paid over the previous four years. This added element further enhances the scheme's attractiveness and provides an extra financial boost to participants. Michael Broderick, Chief Executive of the First Home Scheme, emphasized the positive impact of the scheme, particularly for first-time buyers, and highlighted the growing momentum. He noted the milestone of supporting the 5,000th home purchase, attributing it to the hard work and support from various stakeholders. Broderick expressed his commitment to overseeing further progress and recognized the critical importance of the scheme in providing support to first-time buyers and other buyers. Recent data from the banking sector further reinforces the positive trend. Mortgage approvals reached almost €1.2 billion in February, representing an increase of over 10 percent compared to the same period last year. This also marks the highest February value since the data series began in 2011. The Banking and Payments Federation Ireland reported a total of 3,649 mortgages approved in the month, a rise of 6.7 percent compared to the same period last year. This increase in mortgage approvals reflects a growing confidence in the housing market and a greater willingness among potential buyers to invest.\The First Home Scheme's success is further highlighted against the backdrop of broader economic indicators. The value of mortgage approvals, the number of mortgages approved, and the strong interest in the scheme from potential buyers all point to a dynamic market. The support of the First Home Scheme is crucial for first-time buyers and helps overcome the financial barriers to homeownership, such as high deposit requirements and the affordability gap between income and property prices. The scheme addresses affordability issues by taking an equity stake in the property, thus reducing the initial financial burden on the buyer. It's a key initiative that helps families to acquire property and build assets. Furthermore, the ability to buy back the equity stake offers buyers the chance to increase their ownership over time. The First Home Scheme, therefore, is an integral element of the government's housing strategy. This is intended to increase homeownership rates and stimulate construction in the country. The initiative underscores the need for ongoing government support and collaboration to create a more accessible housing market. As the market develops and evolves, the scheme's continued expansion is essential to meet the changing needs of the home buyers and ensure a more stable financial future. This ensures the ongoing stability of the housing market and the confidence of future homebuyers. The government's continued investment in the scheme highlights its commitment to assisting first-time buyers and promoting a sustainable housing market





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