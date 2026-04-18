First Irish Free State Census Released, Unlocking Nearly a Century of Personal Histories

The 1926 Census, the inaugural census of the independent Irish Free State, has been made publicly available online. The comprehensive dataset, comprising over 750,000 digitised records, allows individuals to explore their ancestry and gain insights into life in Ireland almost 100 years ago. The release marks a significant moment in national heritage, with official events and a major exhibition highlighting its historical and personal importance.

The historic 1926 Census, the first to be compiled by the independent Irish Free State, has been officially released to the public, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the lives of people across the nation nearly a century ago. Launched at midnight, the extensive database allows individuals to trace their ancestry and explore the societal landscape of the time. The census, conducted on April 18, 1926, recorded a population of 2,971,992, a notable decrease of 5.

3% compared to the 1911 census which encompassed all 32 counties. This ambitious undertaking involved the digitisation and transcription of over 750,000 individual household and enumerator returns, a monumental task completed over three years by the National Archives. During a formal launch event held at Dublin Castle, An Taoiseach Micheal Martin expressed his honour in marking the release of this foundational document. He highlighted the significance of the census in the context of a newly independent Ireland, ten years after the Easter Rising and amidst the aftermath of the War of Independence and the Civil War. Martin described the decision to conduct a census so soon after achieving independence as a bold and visionary step, integral to the nation-building efforts of the nascent state. He emphasised that Census 1926 represents a pivotal moment in the evolution of modern Ireland, bringing historical narratives down to an individual level. For many across Ireland and its diaspora, the release provides a deeply personal connection to their heritage, enabling them to discover their families, neighbours, and communities as they were almost a century ago, transforming abstract history into tangible, everyday stories. Minister for Culture, Communications and Sport, Patrick O’Donovan TD, underscored the importance of this release for both the country and its global diaspora. He congratulated the National Archives team for their diligent efforts in cataloguing, preserving, and presenting these invaluable records. O'Donovan noted the significant connection that over 1,000 individuals alive today have to the 1926 Census, as they themselves were recorded within it, offering unique living perspectives on the past century. The National Archives' Centenarian Ambassadors Programme, launched last year, actively engages these individuals, capturing their firsthand testimonies as their own family records become publicly accessible. The Director of the National Archives, Orlaith McBride, eloquently stated that by opening these records, they honour the resilience, ambition, and contributions of past generations. She stressed that Irish history is not solely defined by grand events or political achievements but is fundamentally woven into the lived experiences of its people, with each census entry representing an individual life, a family unit, and a shared human story that collectively forms the nation's tapestry. Complementing the census release, the National Archives has unveiled a major exhibition, The Story of Us, at Dublin Castle. This immersive exhibition, running until August 15, 2027, delves into various facets of life in 1926 Ireland, utilizing contemporary documents, images, audio-visual displays, and the census returns themselves to illustrate everything from sport and entertainment to language, culture, religion, gender roles, and the working lives of the inhabitants. The exhibition is also slated to tour London, Boston, and various locations across Ireland, in collaboration with local authorities and at the National Ploughing Championships





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