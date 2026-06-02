Fishing boat sinks in Carlingford Lough: Rescue operation underway

A fishing boat has sunk in Carlingford Lough, prompting a rescue operation involving multiple agencies. The Northern Ireland Environment Minister has expressed his thoughts with those affected by the incident and thanked those involved in the search and rescue operation.

Members of Dundalk Sub Aqua search and rescue head out to join a rescue operation after a fishing boat sank in Carlingford Lough. An RNLI lifeboat from Kilkeel and the Greenore Irish Coast Guard boat were sent, along with Coastguard rescue teams from Newcastle and Kilkeel.

Members of the Coast Guard and a Garda were also involved in the rescue operation. The Northern Ireland Environment Minister Andrew Muir expressed his thoughts with those affected by the incident, particularly the families of those involved and the wider fishing community in Carlingford. He thanked those involved in the search and rescue operation, including the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, the RNLI, and the emergency services.

The Minister stated that the sinking of the boat would come as a great shock to many. The incident highlights the importance of safety measures in the fishing industry. The rescue operation was a collaborative effort between various agencies, including the RNLI, Coastguard, and emergency services. The safety of those involved in the incident is the top priority.

The incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with the fishing industry and the need for regular safety checks. The rescue operation was a complex process, involving multiple agencies and teams working together to locate and rescue those on board. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of fishing boats and the need for improved safety measures. The rescue operation was a success, with all those on board being rescued safely.

The incident has highlighted the importance of regular safety checks and the need for improved safety measures in the fishing industry. The Northern Ireland Environment Minister has promised to investigate the cause of the sinking and to take action to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has also raised concerns about the impact on the wider fishing community in Carlingford.

The rescue operation was a testament to the bravery and professionalism of those involved, including the RNLI, Coastguard, and emergency services. The incident has served as a reminder of the importance of safety in the fishing industry and the need for regular safety checks. The safety of those involved in the incident is the top priority, and the incident has highlighted the need for improved safety measures in the fishing industry.

The rescue operation was a complex process, involving multiple agencies and teams working together to locate and rescue those on board. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of fishing boats and the need for improved safety measures. The rescue operation was a success, with all those on board being rescued safely. The incident has highlighted the importance of regular safety checks and the need for improved safety measures in the fishing industry.

The Northern Ireland Environment Minister has promised to investigate the cause of the sinking and to take action to prevent similar incidents in the future. The incident has also raised concerns about the impact on the wider fishing community in Carlingford. The rescue operation was a testament to the bravery and professionalism of those involved, including the RNLI, Coastguard, and emergency services.

The incident has served as a reminder of the importance of safety in the fishing industry and the need for regular safety checks. The safety of those involved in the incident is the top priority, and the incident has highlighted the need for improved safety measures in the fishing industry. The rescue operation was a complex process, involving multiple agencies and teams working together to locate and rescue those on board.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of fishing boats and the need for improved safety measures. The rescue operation was a success, with all those on board being rescued safely. The incident has highlighted the importance of regular safety checks and the need for improved safety measures in the fishing industry. The Northern Ireland Environment Minister has promised to investigate the cause of the sinking and to take action to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The incident has also raised concerns about the impact on the wider fishing community in Carlingford





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Fishing Boat Sinks In Carlingford Lough Rescue Operation Underway Northern Ireland Environment Minister RNLI Coastguard

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