Fitzpatrick Extends RBC Heritage Lead, Scheffler Surges to Second

England's Matt Fitzpatrick maintained his grip on the lead at the RBC Heritage with a solid round, while world number one Scottie Scheffler made a dramatic move up the leaderboard into second place. Shane Lowry also impressed with a bogey-free performance.

Matt Fitzpatrick solidified his lead at the US PGA Tour RBC Heritage with a three-under par 68, despite a somewhat inconsistent round. World number one Scottie Scheffler made a significant surge up the leaderboard, now occupying second place. Irish golfer Shane Lowry also climbed into the top 30, reaching seven under par after an impressive bogey-free 67. Lowry began his round with a birdie on the par-four first and added three more birdies to his score.

Fitzpatrick, the overnight leader, recovered from an early stumble. He showcased remarkable skill by holing out from off the greens for both a birdie on the 14th and an eagle on the 15th, extending his lead to three strokes. He now stands at 17-under-par at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. After bogeying the first and third holes, the 2023 RBC Heritage champion found his rhythm around the turn. Notably, he was the only player this week to reach the ninth green with a tee shot, a 338-yard drive that he then converted into a birdie. Fitzpatrick regained the outright lead with a decisive 10-foot putt on the 12th. His prowess continued on the 14th, where he sank a lengthy 26-foot putt from off the green for another birdie, a hole where he had an unlikely birdie the previous day after his ball struck a tree. He further cemented his advantage by executing a perfect chip shot from 30 feet on the 15th, which landed directly in the hole for an eagle and established a three-shot lead. Fitzpatrick is now aiming for his fourth PGA Tour victory, adding to his recent Valspar Championship win, the 2022 US Open title, and his previous RBC Heritage triumph in 2023. Scottie Scheffler, who started Moving Day seven strokes behind the leader, launched himself into contention with a blistering start, sinking five birdies in his first six holes. He described his opening as almost perfect, highlighting birdies on the first and second holes, a fortunate birdie on the fourth, and two more excellent birdies on the fifth and sixth. Scheffler's stunning front-nine 31 briefly put him in a tie for the lead. However, his momentum waned slightly in the latter half of the round, marked by a series of frustrating pars. He managed to birdie the 16th and final holes, resulting in a seven-under par 64 for the day and a 14-under-par total for the tournament with one round remaining. Scheffler expressed his enjoyment of being back in contention, finding it more engaging than being on the periphery. Meanwhile, fellow American Brian Harman delivered the day's best performance with a career-low 63 at the windy Harbour Town Golf Links, featuring an impressive nine birdies. Harman, who hails from Savannah, demonstrated his comfort in the familiar local conditions, finishing strongly with three consecutive birdies after holing a 30-foot bunker shot on the 17th. He stated his intention to continue attacking, acknowledging that a low score would be necessary to secure victory. Norway's Viktor Hovland, who began the day just one stroke off the lead, endured a difficult start, including a bogey on the first hole and a double bogey on the third. He concluded the day a disappointing six strokes back with a round of 73. In other golf news, Padraig Harrington is currently tied for 14th, five shots behind the leader at the Senior PGA Championship. South Africa's Keith Horne holds a one-shot lead at 11 under par. At the LPGA LA Championship, Stephanie Meadow, Leona Maguire, and Lauren Walsh are all projected to miss the cut. Live scoring for the RBC Heritage, Senior PGA Championship, and LA Championship is available via the provided links. This report is from AFP 2026





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