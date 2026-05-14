Five Italian Scuba Divers Die in Deep Cave Dive Tragedy in the Maldives

The incident occurred during a deep cave dive in the Vaavu Atoll, where five Italian tourists attempted to explore underwater caves at a depth of approximately 165 feet. One of the victims is believed to be a researcher from Genoa. The group entered the water early in the morning but failed to resurface, prompting the crew to raise the alarm shortly before midday. Conditions at the dive site were said to be poor at the time.

Five Italian scuba divers have died after vanishing during a deep cave dive in the Maldives . The incident, which took place in the Vaavu Atoll, is being called one of the worst recent diving tragedies.

One of the victims is believed to be a researcher from Genoa. The five victims were aboard the Duke of York, operated by foreign staff, and went missing during a dive near Arimathea. The group entered the water early in the morning but failed to resurface, prompting the crew to raise the alarm shortly before midday. Conditions at the dive site were said to be poor at the time.

Italy’s foreign ministry, together with the embassy in Colombo, is supporting the victims’ families, while Maldivian officials have opened an investigation into the incident





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Maldives Deep Cave Dive Scuba Divers Tragic Incident Researcher From Genoa

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