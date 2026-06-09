Five Men Convicted for Colluding on School Bus Tenders in Ireland

A jury has found five men guilty of coordinating bids to distort competition for school bus service contracts with Bus Éireann. The defendants, all from Tipperary, operated routes in the southwest. The trial revealed systematic discussions on pricing and allocation, undermining the tender process. Sentencing hearings disclosed that two convicted men suffered heart attacks, with defence lawyers citing the trial's toll. The court heard arguments about their longstanding community service, lack of prior records, and in some cases, contributions to special needs transport, while acknowledging the financial and personal fallout from the convictions.

A Central Criminal Court jury has convicted five men from Tipperary of colluding to distort competition in the school bus services market, affecting taxpayers. The defendants, who operated buses or taxi services for children in the southwest, were found guilty of coordinating bids for tenders through Bus Éireann , which relied heavily on these contracts.

The prosecution argued they held meetings to discuss route allocation and pricing, eliminating independent competition. The convicted are Raymond Heney, Andrew Walsh, Noel Browne, Larry Hickey, and Anthony Flynn. During sentencing hearings, defence counsel highlighted severe health issues, with both Browne and Hickey suffering heart complications attributed to the trial's stress. Lawyers emphasised their clients' long-standing community service, lack of prior convictions, and in some cases, roles in special needs transport.

Heney's counsel noted he provided accepted consultancy services and faced financial ruin, while Walsh's lawyer expressed regret. The case underscores illegal bid-rigging in public tender processes





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School Bus Tender Collusion Bus Éireann Bid Rigging Tipperary Central Criminal Court Raymond Heney Andrew Walsh Noel Browne Larry Hickey Anthony Flynn Public Procurement Competition Law Sentencing Health Complications

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