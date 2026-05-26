Five Practical Tips and a Cake Recipe for Living Gluten‑Free, From a Chef’s Perspective

Chef Eve Meehan outlines five actionable strategies—label reading, home‑cooking adaptations, restaurant navigation, travel planning, and community engagement—to help people adopt and maintain a gluten‑free lifestyle, and includes a gluten‑free cake recipe.

Eve Meehan shares five essential strategies, plus a gluten‑free cake recipe, for anyone looking to adopt and sustain a gluten‑free way of life. She explains that making the decision to live without gluten, whether for health reasons or personal preference, can feel overwhelming at first.

Her own journey began in 2020 when, as a professional chef dreaming of opening a pasta restaurant, she received a diagnosis of gluten intolerance during a Zoom appointment with her doctor. The news forced her to imagine a new career path, perhaps behind a desk, and to confront the fear of never being able to enjoy a restaurant meal again.

Six years later she is still a chef, she eats out regularly, and she enjoys a bowl of spaghetti carbonara made with gluten‑free pasta. Her story illustrates that life does not have to end when gluten is removed; it can evolve in exciting ways. The first tip she offers is to become a diligent label reader.

Gluten hides in many unexpected places, from wheat‑based breads and pastries to less obvious grains such as barley, rye, spelt and even oats that are not certified gluten‑free. Processed foods such as breakfast cereals, instant mixes, sauces and soy sauce often contain hidden gluten, so checking the ingredient list for bold allergen warnings is crucial.

Natural foods, including fresh fruit, vegetables, legumes, meats, fish, nuts, seeds and dairy, are inherently safe, as are gluten‑free grains like rice, buckwheat, quinoa, millet, corn, teff and potatoes. When purchasing processed items such as sausages, fish cakes, flavored nuts or ready‑made cheese sauces, she advises a careful review of the label to avoid cross‑contamination. The second tip focuses on adapting home cooking. Gluten‑free alternatives have improved dramatically, making it possible to recreate beloved dishes with minimal compromise.

Swapping regular pasta for gluten‑free varieties, using a blend of gluten‑free flours instead of wheat flour, and incorporating rice noodles or seed‑based crackers are simple adjustments. Meehan has successfully baked gluten‑free pizza, bread, dumplings, cinnamon rolls and other favorites, noting that experimentation is part of the learning process and that the payoff is rewarding. The third tip addresses dining out.

For those with coeliac disease, cross‑contamination is a serious concern, so it is wise to research restaurants that are certified gluten‑free or have dedicated gluten‑free preparation areas. Calling ahead to ask specific questions, reviewing menus online, and choosing cuisines that naturally emphasize rice or gluten‑free ingredients—such as Thai, Vietnamese, Indian and Mexican—can simplify ordering. She carries her own gluten‑free soy sauce for Japanese restaurants to ensure sushi can be enjoyed safely, while always informing the server about her allergy.

The fourth tip involves travel planning. Selecting destinations where gluten‑free options are readily available can reduce anxiety. Italy, despite its reputation for pasta and pizza, actually offers a wide range of gluten‑free menus and is considered a top travel spot for those avoiding gluten. Learning key phrases in the local language or printing a small card that explains the dietary restriction can help communicate needs abroad.

Finally, Meehan emphasizes the importance of community and resources. She recommends joining online groups, following recipe blogs, and sharing experiences with others on a similar path, as these networks provide support, new ideas and encouragement. By embracing label literacy, creative cooking, informed restaurant choices, thoughtful travel preparation, and a supportive community, anyone can thrive on a gluten‑free lifestyle while still enjoying the foods they love





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Gluten‑Free Living Label Reading Cooking Adaptations Eating Out Safely Travel Tips

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