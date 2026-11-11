Fjord: Cristian Mungiu's Norwegian Child Custody Drama Opens in Cinemas

Cristian Mungiu's Fjord, a film based on a true case of Romanian Pentecostal parents in Norway, opens in cinemas Friday, November 13, stirring debate.

Fjord, the new film from Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, opens in cinemas from Friday, November 13. The drama is inspired by the true story of Pentecostal parents, originally from Romania, whose children were taken from them by Norwegian social services in 2015. Mungiu earlier this year won his second Palme d'Or for the film, a result that places his latest work among the most discussed releases of the year.

Mungiu is widely known for his close studies of authoritarian systems. He won his first Palme d'Or for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days, a film about a woman trying to secure an illegal abortion in Nicolae Ceausescu's Romania. He later directed Beyond the Hills, about a potentially fatal exorcism, and RMN, which deals with organised racism in Transylvania.

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Fjord Follows a Real Norwegian Custody Case

Fjord follows Lisbet and Mihai, a couple who move from Mihai's home nation back to Lisbet's home nation of Norway after the death of Mihai's parents. Renate Reinsve plays Lisbet, a nursing-home worker, and Sebastian Stan plays Mihai, an engineer. Stan was born in Romania, and Reinsve, like Lisbet, is Norwegian.

After the family settles near a school, their daughter Elia, played by Vanessa Ceban, quickly becomes close friends with Noora, the daughter of headmaster Mats Halberg from an earlier marriage. Markus Tonseth plays Mats Halberg, and Lisa Carlehed plays his wife Mia, a lawyer. The early friendship appears harmonious, although Elia's tendency to proselytise raises concerns in the story.

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The turning point comes when bruises are spotted on Elia during physical education classes. Child services then arrive with documents that reduce family life to brief summaries, and testimony from Elia and her brother, who are shown as confused, supports the case against the parents. The children are taken into care.

Parents Deny Abuse While Protesters Allege Bias

Lisbet and Mihai have admitted that they spank their children, but they deny anything that could reasonably be classed as abuse. Their position centres on the difference between discipline within their faith and conduct that authorities would consider harmful.

Protesters alleged that the parents, who were accused of smacking their offspring, were being discriminated against because of their faith. The film places this dispute at the heart of its story, asking whether the word spanking carries the same meaning as beating. The film's language becomes a weapon, and the choice of words shapes how viewers judge the family.

The reviewer notes that the Norwegian officials speak in a reasonable tone, yet the process as depicted amounts to a form of railroading. The film does not state exactly what happened behind closed doors, and the reviewer argues that Mungiu presses his finger on the scale only as much as most storytellers do. The film also seems to argue that society should tolerate views with which it disagrees.

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Critical Reception of Performances and Direction

Critics find the central performances to be the film's strongest asset. Reinsve and Stan pitch their roles precisely, and they are not portrayed as cheerful believers. They are serious people who treat life as a moral trial, yet their performances open small cracks that allow the audience some empathy.

The cinematography by Tudor Vladimir Panduru uses carefully composed medium shots that rarely bring viewers close to the characters. The reviewer describes the emotional and physical distance as similar to that found in the theatre. The reviewer also calls the story brilliantly paced and consistently gripping, while acknowledging that its subject is provocative.

Fjord will be released in cinemas from Friday, November 13. The reviewer expects the film to enrage as many viewers as it intrigues, particularly audiences who attend arthouse cinemas and usually hold liberal views.