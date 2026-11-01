Flannels Gift Voucher Dispute: Irish Law Requires Five Year Validity

Flannels refuses to honor gift vouchers under Irish law. The Consumer Protection Act mandates a five year validity period for all vouchers sold in the Republic.

A British high-end retailer, Flannels, owned by the Fraser Group, is facing renewed scrutiny over its handling of gift voucher expiry dates in the Republic of Ireland. This incident mirrors a similar controversy involving JD Sports earlier this year and highlights ongoing confusion among retailers regarding consumer protection laws in the State. A recent complaint from a customer named Audrey underscores the persistent issue of retailers imposing shorter validity periods than those mandated by Irish statute.

Legal Requirements For Gift Vouchers

The core of the dispute lies in the interpretation of the Consumer Protection (Gift Vouchers) Act 2019. This legislation explicitly states that all gift vouchers sold by retailers and service providers operating within the Republic must have a minimum validity period of five years. Despite this clear legal requirement, Flannels has applied its own corporate policy, which limits the validity of its gift cards to two years. This discrepancy has led to significant frustration for customers who believe their rights are being violated by the retailer's refusal to comply with national regulations.

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Background Of The JD Sports Incident

It is important to recall a similar case that occurred in January, where Pricewatch was contacted by a father whose son attempted to use a gift voucher at a JD Sports outlet. The store informed him that the voucher had expired after twelve months, which was a clear breach of the five-year rule established by the 2019 legislation. Following intervention by Pricewatch, JD Sports acknowledged the error, apologized, and reinstated the specific voucher. However, the matter extended beyond this single transaction when an investigation by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission revealed that 5,500 online gift cards had been sold with incorrect expiry dates. As a result, JD Sports was forced to issue refunds totaling a quarter of a million euros to affected customers.

The Current Flannels Case Details

The current situation involves Audrey, who received two gift vouchers worth €100 each, one issued in January 2023 and the other in January 2024. Motivated by news that Flannels was scaling back its physical presence in the Republic, she decided to use the vouchers before they potentially lost value or availability. She visited the Flannels shop on St Patrick's Street in Cork, which is currently holding a closing down sale after opening three years ago. The store had previously closed its Blanchardstown branch during the summer, signaling a retreat from the Irish market. Upon presenting her vouchers, Audrey was told by a shop assistant that both had expired because they had passed the store's two-year limit.

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Customer Response And Legal Arguments

Determined to challenge this decision, Audrey contacted the customer service department via email. She firmly argued that the vouchers were purchased in-store in Ireland and were therefore fully protected under the Irish Consumer Protection (Gift Vouchers) Act 2019. In her correspondence, she stressed that under Irish law, all gift cards purchased in the Republic must have a minimum validity period of five years. She pointed out that Flannels' two-year corporate policy is legally void in Ireland and overridden by statutory law. Audrey asserted that enforcing a twenty-four-month expiry date constitutes a direct breach of Irish legislation and requested that both vouchers be reinstated for use either in-store or online.

Retailer Refusal To Comply With Statute

Flannels responded with a polite but firm rejection of Audrey's request. A customer service agent apologized for the inconvenience but stated that they were unable to approve the extension of the gift card validity. The agent cited company records confirming that the gift card expired on December 20, 2025, in accordance with the two-year validity period applied under their terms and conditions. While acknowledging Audrey's reference to Irish consumer protection legislation, the agent maintained that they could not offer a further extension or reinstate the expired card. This response suggests that the retailer is prioritizing its internal policies over the mandatory requirements of Irish law, leaving customers like Audrey without recourse through standard customer service channels.