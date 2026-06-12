Flutter Entertainment to Delist from London Stock Exchange Amid US Market Challenges

Flutter Entertainment, parent of Paddy Power Betfair, announced plans to delist from the London Stock Exchange in August, citing analysis of trading activity, costs, and regulatory burdens. The move follows a shift in primary listing to New York and comes as the company faces slowing growth in the US market, where its FanDuel brand leads with 39% share. Recent management changes and multiple rounds of job cuts at FanDuel reflect efforts to adapt to market pressures and maintain agility.

Paddy Power Betfair's parent company, Flutter Entertainment , announced it will delist from the London Stock Exchange in August, following an analysis of trading activity, costs, and regulatory obligations associated with maintaining the listing.

The company concluded that the delisting is in the best interests of its shareholders. This follows its move two years ago to delist from the Irish stock exchange and shift its primary listing to the New York Stock Exchange. Flutter has been navigating challenges in its key US market, where its FanDuel brand holds a leading 39% share. Last month, the company revised its full-year profit growth forecast down to just 1%, despite a strong first-quarter performance.

In the same period, FanDuel underwent management changes with the departure of CEO Amy Howe and the appointment of Dan Taylor to a beefed-up role overseeing the US business. Additionally, this week saw another round of job cuts at FanDuel, reportedly affecting several hundred employees across software engineering, customer service, and business development. This marks the third round of layoffs at the business in less than a year as the company seeks to remain agile and focused.

A company spokesman stated these organizational changes are designed to position the firm for future opportunities. The delisting from LSE underscores Flutter's strategic focus on its US operations and its drive to streamline costs amid a more competitive and challenging betting landscape in America





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Flutter Entertainment Delisting London Stock Exchange Fanduel US Market Profit Growth Job Cuts Management Changes

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