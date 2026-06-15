Flutter Shareholder Dodges Takeover Rule; Flutter Sells ORS Unit; AI Skills Demand Surges; Irish Nuclear Debate Renewed

Kenneth Dart's stake in Flutter avoids voting rights trigger; Flutter divests ORS for €175 million; AI job requirements soar; Irish energy expert calls for nuclear review; plus banking, investment, and legal headlines.

The logo of Flutter Entertainment , which is now almost 30 per cent owned by heir to a foam-cup fortune, Kenneth Dart . However, he is expected to avoid the usual requirement to launch a takeover bid if he reaches that threshold because of the structure of his holding includes financial derivatives that do not have voting rights.

Flutter Entertainment has agreed to sell its majority stake in commercial property design consultancy ORS to UK peer Goldenpeak in a deal that is estimated to have put an enterprise value on the business of about €175 million. According to professional services firm PwC, the proportion of job postings requiring artificial intelligence-related skills jumped 60 per cent last year to 3.7 per cent of all postings.

In an opinion piece, Dave Kirwan, country chairman of Bord Gáis Energy and managing director of Centrica Power, argues that Ireland's longstanding opposition to nuclear power is outdated given rising energy demand, reliance on imported nuclear electricity, and advances in small modular reactor technology. He says the country should at least re-examine nuclear generation as part of its long-term clean energy strategy.

John FitzGerald, in his latest column, says that changing labour market dynamics, international competition, and shifts in the economy have reduced traditional pay differentials, but the Irish Government will increasingly need to keep... (The text cuts off here). A reader asks why a bank will not allow him to add his wife's name to his account in case he gets ill and she needs to access cash for household bills.

Investors are often encouraged to buy stocks linked to big sporting events like the World Cup, but any expected benefits are usually already reflected in share prices, making event-based investing an unreliable strategy. Betting on football is hard - betting on World Cup stocks is harder. The Garda has failed in a High Court bid to prevent dismissal over a drink-driving conviction





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Flutter Entertainment Kenneth Dart ORS Sale Goldenpeak AI Skills Demand Pwc Nuclear Energy Ireland Dave Kirwan Bord Gáis Energy Centrica Power Banking Spousal Access World Cup Stock Investing Garda Drink-Driving

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