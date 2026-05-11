Focus on Irish Politics: Fianna Fáil, Sligo Inquest, and Weight-loss Drugs

A diverse week of Irish news includes discussion of the centennial of the Fianna Fáil party, its origins, and footprint on 20th century Irish politics, as well as in-depth coverage of the Inquest into the death of a boy on Sligo Beach, weight-loss drugs and their role in expanding the market demand, and an exploration of racial abuse experienced by a prominent figure in Dublin.

In the week of Fianna Fáil ’s centenary, Hugh Linehan, Pat Leahy, and Ronan McGreevy discuss the party’s origins, its legacy, and its role in creating the two-party system that dominated Irish politics.

Ronan explains how from 1926, the party was formed by Éamon de Valera and allies, rapidly building hundreds of cumainn. They also cover the party’s pragmatism, compromise with Fine Gael, and its mixed legacy of corruption and support for democracy and state institutions. Another story, an inquest hears desperate attempts to save a boy from drowning on Sligo beach.

The Women’s Podcast focuses on Irish sisters in Miami who have become weight-loss drug suppliers and are now in demand due to the revised formulation of the medication. Asylum seeker housing providers have sued the State for reduced demand. Dublin Rose discusses racial abuse she faced in Dublin.

Finally, there is a story about investigations into the unsolved murder of a property investor





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Fianna Fáil Celebration Irish Politics Ireland Fianna Fáil Centennial Historic Party Party Origins Cumainn Sligo Beach Coaster Tragic Loss Irish History

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