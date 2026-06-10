Fontaines D.C. mourns loss of long‑time manager Trevor Dietz

The Irish post‑punk group pays tribute to their late manager, describing his impact on the band, Irish music and social causes, while fellow artists share condolences.

Fontaines D.C. announced the tragic loss of their long‑term manager Trevor Dietz on Sunday 7 June. The band members Conor Curley, Carlos O'Connell, Conor Deegan III and Tom Coll posted a heartfelt message on social media expressing their grief and gratitude.

They wrote that Trevor had been with them from the very start of their journey, describing him as the sixth member of the group who cared passionately about the band, fairness and social justice. His unwavering belief in what he felt was right and his fearless advocacy left a deep imprint on everyone who knew him.

The musicians asked fans to respect the privacy of Trevor's family during this extremely difficult period and offered a sincere farewell to their dear friend and mentor. The post also included a statement in Irish that was later translated into English. In the native language they expressed a heavy heart and said goodbye to a cherished companion of the band, of Irish music, of Palestine and of ordinary people around the world.

They highlighted that Trevor left a lasting mark on both the band and the people of Ireland, a legacy that will inspire future generations. Their condolences extended to his family and friends, with a promise that he would remain in their hearts forever and a call for freedom for Palestine. The message was shared by fellow Irish artists who added their own tributes. Danny O'Reilly of The Coronas replied with sorrow, sending thoughts to the band and Trevor's family.

CMAT also commented, calling Trevor a lovely man and expressing deep sympathy. Trevor's involvement with the music scene began long before joining Fontaines D.C. He started his career at The Workman's Club in 2010, initially working as a promoter and booker. His talent for spotting emerging talent and his dedication to nurturing the local scene quickly earned him respect among peers.

Over the years he transitioned to managing Fontaines D.C. , guiding the band through critical stages of their development, from early gigs to international tours. Colleagues recall that his professionalism was matched by a warm, almost paternal demeanor, making him a beloved figure not only within the band but also throughout the broader Irish music community.

His passing is felt as a significant loss, not only for Fontaines D.C. but for the entire cultural landscape that he helped shape with such passion and integrity





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