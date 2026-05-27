Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Reflects on Music, Loss, and Legacy

In a poignant reflection, Foo Fighters' lead singer Dave Grohl shares his thoughts on music, loss, and legacy. With a career spanning decades, Grohl has experienced his fair share of triumphs and tragedies, including the loss of bandmates and the physical toll of drumming. In this introspective piece, Grohl reflects on the nature of a band and the impact of change on its members and legacy.

The live music series Other Voices has become an institution since its inception in 2001. The series has featured many famous national and international artists performing at the intimate St James' Church in Dingle , Co Kerry.

The church, which has a capacity for 80 audience members, has been the perfect backdrop for some wonderful performances. However, tickets to the event are not available for purchase and can only be acquired by winning competitions or a ticket lottery.

Dave Grohl, the lead singer and founder of the band Foo Fighters, has a special connection to Dingle as he was the drummer for Nirvana, a Seattle-based grunge outfit which had disbanded following the death of singer Kurt Cobain in 1994. Grohl escaped the media frenzy that surrounded Cobain's death by coming to Ireland and while driving a rental car around the Ring of Kerry, he stopped to pick up a young hitchhiker who was wearing a Cobain T-shirt.

This encounter made Grohl realise that his future still lay in music and he returned to the US where he began his next project, Foo Fighters. They would go on to become one of the most famous rock groups in the world. In 2022, Grohl again suffered the pain of a bandmate's death when Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer, died tragically at the age of 50.

On stage in Dingle in February, Foo Fighters were also without their guitarist Pat Smear, who had broken bones in his foot in a gardening accident. The band on stage was still Foo Fighters but without Smear and Hawkins, something had been lost. At what point does a band become a different band? The Eagles, who played in Dublin in 2022, featured a line-up that was different from the original band.

The same can be said for Foo Fighters, who have undergone several line-up changes over the years. The longevity of The Rolling Stones saw the band survive the death of Brian Jones. When Mick Taylor, Jones's replacement, left the band in 1974 to be replaced by Ronnie Wood, it was jokingly claimed that he was the only guitarist to leave the Stones alive until Bill Wyman departed in 1993.

Since the death of long-time drummer Charlie Watts in 2021, the Stones have recorded new material, including the upcoming album Foreign Tongues. They continued to tour but only the Glimmer Twins - Jagger and Richards - have been there since the beginning. Other bands have called it a day when a member has passed away. Nirvana, as mentioned earlier, didn't survive Cobain's death.

Neither did rock'n'roll giants, Led Zeppelin, who rarely played live after the death of their drummer, John Bonham in 1980. On the rare occasions when the band took to the stage after Bonham's passing, it was with Phil Collins (at Live Aid) or John's son, Jason, on the drums.

Bruce Springsteen also opted to keep the job in the family when he asked Jake Clemons to fill the large, saxophonic hole left in the E Street band by his uncle Clarence, who died in 2011. Drumming appears to be a risky business. Apart from the deaths mentioned here - Don Henley a notable exception - several drummers have suffered physically from the violent exertions required to play their instrument.

U2's Larry Mullen required surgery to repair injuries sustained throughout a long career with the band and the recovery time precluded him from joining Bono, Adam Clayton and The Edge when they took to the stage of The Sphere for their record-breaking and innovative residency in Las Vegas. It was a step too far for me though





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Foo Fighters Dave Grohl Other Voices St James' Church Dingle Nirvana Kurt Cobain Taylor Hawkins Pat Smear The Eagles The Rolling Stones Brian Jones Charlie Watts Led Zeppelin John Bonham Bruce Springsteen Larry Mullen U2

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