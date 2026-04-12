Food Critic's Cork Roast Dinner Quest Takes a Turn at The Wilton Pub

Food reviewer Paul_IsItWorthIt's search for Ireland's best roast dinner led him back to Cork, but a change of plans at The Elm Tree Glounthaune resulted in a visit to The Wilton Pub. While the atmosphere and service impressed, the roast dinner received a mixed review, impacting the overall score. The high price of the meal also became a factor in the final assessment.

Food critic Paul_IsItWorthIt, renowned for his quest to find Ireland's best roast dinner , embarked on a culinary journey back to Cork , a trip that didn't unfold precisely as planned. Having previously lauded Murphy's Rock Bar in Ballincollig with a commendable 7.

7 out of 10, Paul was drawn back to the Rebel County by a deluge of recommendations to try The Elm Tree Glounthaune. Unfortunately, upon arrival, he discovered the establishment was closed for a funeral, forcing a change of plans.<\/p>

He pivoted to The Wilton Pub and Restaurant, where initial impressions were promising, marked by the pub's old-school charm, including a vintage Cornflakes box and a signed U2 guitar. The atmosphere, noted for its potential as a prime spot during a match, set a positive stage for the roast dinner review that followed. Paul's evaluation, known for its honesty, began with an appraisal of the presentation, with the beef appearing 'unreal' and the gravy promising outstanding quality.<\/p>

The critic highlighted the 'phenomenal' gravy, cooked with the meat's juices, and the 'delicious' mash, further suggesting a positive early experience.The review then delved into the specifics of the meal itself, where the critic's initial enthusiasm waned. While the gravy and mash earned high praise, the roast potatoes were deemed too firm, and the beef was criticized for being dry.<\/p>

Despite this, the overall experience seemed positive, with the service being praised, particularly the efforts of server Lisa, whose attentiveness earned a high score. Paul also acknowledged the pub's cool atmosphere and the overall enjoyable experience. However, the price of the meal, at €19.99 for the roast beef dinner, and the exorbitant cost of soft drinks, particularly Lucozade at €4.20, were points of contention. He found the price to be excessive, impacting his overall score.<\/p>

Despite the mixed experience, the critic's appreciation for Cork remained, with cameraman John affirming their past positive experiences in the food establishments in Cork, reinforcing the city's reputation as a food destination.Ultimately, the roast dinner at The Wilton Pub and Restaurant did not fully satisfy the critic's expectations. Unable to complete the meal, Paul shared his observations outside, revealing a final score that reflected the various aspects of the experience.<\/p>

While he commended the service and the pub's ambiance, he found the food's taste wanting, particularly the roast potatoes and the dry beef. He gave a high rating to the service which contributed to the high score for the experience as a whole. The critic acknowledged the importance of timing, noting that the meal might have been better earlier in the day.<\/p>

Despite the meal’s shortcomings, the critic's video, available in full, provides an unfiltered account of his culinary adventure and his candid assessment of The Wilton Pub and Restaurant. The final score of 5.3 out of 10, reflects the critic's nuanced evaluation, balancing the positive aspects of the atmosphere and service with the shortcomings of the roast dinner itself and the high cost of drinks.<\/p>





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