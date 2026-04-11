Food Recalls Issued for Multiple Products in Major Irish Supermarkets Due to Safety Concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a series of food recalls for products sold in Lidl, Tesco, and Dunnes Stores due to various safety concerns, including missing use-by dates, the presence of plastic pieces, Salmonella contamination, and metal pieces. Consumers are urged to check their food items and return affected products for refunds.

Multiple food products have been urgently recalled from supermarket shelves this week due to safety concerns raised by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland ( FSAI ). The FSAI has issued several alerts, warning consumers about specific batches of various food items that may pose a risk to their health. These recalls span a range of products, including chicken, pasta dishes, desserts, and wraps, all of which were sold in popular supermarket chains like Lidl , Tesco , and Dunnes Stores .

The authorities are strongly advising households to thoroughly check their pantries, refrigerators, and freezers for any of the affected products. In response to the alerts, the stores that sold the products have already put up prominent notices to inform customers. Shoppers are being offered full refunds for the recalled items, even if they do not have a receipt, and can also choose to safely dispose of the products at home. The FSAI regularly issues food alerts when a potential hazard is identified in a food product. According to the FSAI, food alerts are essential notifications sent to official agencies, food businesses, and other businesses. These alerts highlight identified hazards, such as biological, chemical, or physical agents, or any condition of food or food contact materials that could potentially lead to adverse health effects. The FSAI emphasizes the importance of these alerts in protecting public health and ensuring food safety standards. Consumers are strongly urged to heed these warnings and take the necessary precautions if they have purchased any of the affected products.\Specifically, consumers are advised not to consume any of the recalled items. Instead, they should either return the products to the store where they were purchased or dispose of them safely. The recent recalls include several specific instances. A portion of a batch of Chef Select Carbonara Pasta Bake sold in Lidl has been recalled because some packs were found to be missing a use-by date. The FSAI clarified that the correct use-by date for the implicated batch is April 9, 2026. Lidl has placed recall notices in its stores to alert customers about the affected 1kg packs that lack a use-by date. Lidl's spokesperson stated that customers who purchased this product without a use-by date should not consume it but return it to a Lidl store for a complete refund, with or without a receipt. In another instance, several batches of Tesco Finest Summer Edition Chocolate Affogato Dessert have been recalled due to the possible presence of small pieces of clear plastic originating from the packaging. The affected products are 538g packs with best before dates up to and including April 2027. Tesco is asking customers to return these products to any Tesco store for a full refund, with no receipt required. In a separate incident, a batch of Pettitt's Cook at Home Basil and Pesto Chicken Fillets has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella. The implicated batch, though past its use-by date, is suitable for home freezing, so consumers are advised to check their freezers. People infected with Salmonella typically experience symptoms like diarrhea, fever, headache, and abdominal cramps within 12 to 72 hours of infection. The illness generally lasts four to seven days. The affected batch is 380g and has a use-by date of March 30, 2026. Finally, several batches of Plain Tortilla Wraps sold at Dunnes Stores have been recalled due to the possible presence of metal pieces. The affected packs, with 512g and best before dates of May 29, 2026, May 30, 2026, and May 31, 2026, are still within their best before dates. Dunnes Stores has issued an apology for the recall and advises customers to return the product to any Dunnes Stores store for a full refund without a receipt.\The swift and comprehensive response to these food safety concerns demonstrates the commitment of both food businesses and regulatory agencies to protect consumers. The FSAI's proactive approach in issuing alerts and the cooperation from supermarkets in recalling affected products and providing refunds are essential components of maintaining public trust and ensuring food safety. Consumers are encouraged to remain vigilant and stay informed about food safety issues. They should regularly check for recall notices and follow the guidelines provided by the FSAI and the stores. By taking these precautions, consumers can significantly reduce their risk of exposure to potentially harmful substances or conditions in food products. These recalls highlight the importance of thorough quality control measures throughout the food supply chain, from production to distribution. It also underscores the need for clear and accurate labeling, which is crucial for consumers to make informed choices. The FSAI and the supermarkets involved are working diligently to investigate the causes of these issues and prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future. The ability to identify and address potential health hazards quickly is a critical element of food safety, and the actions taken in this case are a testament to the ongoing efforts to protect public health and ensure the safety of the food supply. Consumers' awareness of such recalls and their willingness to take necessary action are crucial for the effectiveness of food safety programs. The FSAI encourages all consumers to stay informed and utilize the resources provided to them to ensure their safety and well-being. Regular checks of food products, especially those with longer shelf lives, are advisable, as is the immediate response to recall notices. This multi-layered approach, involving regulators, retailers, and consumers, is a cornerstone of food safety in Ireland





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Food Recall FSAI Lidl Tesco Dunnes Stores Safety Salmonella Plastic Metal Pieces

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