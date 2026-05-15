Food Safety Authority of Ireland Issues Recall for Chicken Products Containing Salmonella

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall for popular chicken products produced by Western Brand, sold in Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Lidl, and Aldi. The products have been affected due to the presence of Salmonella. Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the implicated batches and dispose of them if found.

Another recall has been issued by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland for popular chicken products due to the presence of Salmonella . In the fifth recall notice this week, over one hundred additional chicken products are affected.

The latest recall is for products produced by Western Brand, sold in Dunnes Stores, Tesco, Lidl, and Aldi, and many of which have recent use-by dates. The FSAI issued a statement: 'Western Brand is recalling the various batches of chicken products listed below due to the presence of Salmonella. Although some of the implicated batches are past their use-by date, the products are suitable for home freezing. Consumers are advised to check their freezers for the implicated batches.

Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale.

' People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but symptoms can range from 6 to 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness. Including name, weight, batch code, and use-by date.

ALDI Chicken | 1.6kg | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 ALDI Extra large Chicken Fillet | 690g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 ALDI Whole Chicken | 1.2kg | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Chicken Breast Fillet | 291g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Chicken Breast Fillets | 1kg | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Diced Chicken Fillet | 550g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Mini Fillets | 525g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 ALDI Chicken Fillet | 500g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 ALDI Whole Chicken | 1.9kg | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 ALDI Diced Chicken Fillet | 350g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Marinated Drumsticks | 600g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Diced Chicken Fillet | 800g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Aldi Chicken Thigh Fillets | 400g | 26124-640 | 13-May-2026 Aldi Cook in Bag Whole Chicken | 1600g | 26124-640 | 13-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Thigh Fillet | 420g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Thigh Fillet | 420g | 26124-640 | 13-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Part Boned Breast | 340g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Fresh Whole Chicken Medium | 1.5kg | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Sage & Onion Stuffed CooK in Bag Whole Chicken | 1500g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco CIB Rotisserie Chicken | 1400g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Part Boned Chicken Breast | 800g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Mini Fillets | 284g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Fillet | 291g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Piri Piri Quick Fry Chicken Steaks | 320g | 26117-353 | 06-May-2026 Tesco Piri Piri Quick Fry Chicken Steaks | 320g | 26124-640 | 13-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Thigh Fillets XL | 800g | 26124-640 | 13-May-2026 Tesco Chicken Oyster Thighs | 1203g | 26124-640 | 13-May-2026 Dunnes Stores Sage & Onion Whole Chicken Cook in Bag | 1.5kg | 26117-353 | 05-May-2026 Dunnes Stores Rotisserie Whole Chicken Cook in Bag |





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Salmonella Recall Chicken Products Food Safety Authority Of Ireland Western Brand

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