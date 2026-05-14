Food Safety Authority of Ireland Recalls Chicken Products Due to Salmonella Concerns

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced a recall of various batches of chicken products by Western Brand due to the possible presence of salmonella. The recalled products include chicken wings, drumsticks, whole chickens, fillet types, breasts, legs, diced chicken, thighs, rotisserie chickens, and steaks. The recall covers batches with different batch codes and use-by dates ranging from May 5th to May 14th. Some recalled batches had added flavors and different pack sizes.

Food Safety Authority of Ireland On Thursday, the FSAI said the Western Brand was recalling various batches of chicken products, which includes those sold under the Chicken wings, drumsticks, whole chickens, a variety of fillet types, breasts, legs, diced chicken, thighs, rotisserie chickens and steaks were recalled.

The impacted products carried different batch codes and had use-by dates ranging from May 5th to May 14th. Some recalled chicken batches had added flavours and their packs differed in size. Mother of three jailed for Brown Thomas designer jacket theft The FSAI said that, although some of the implicated batches are past their use-by date, the products are suitable for home freezing. It advised consumers not to eat the recalled products.

The authority advised consumers to check their freezers for the implicated batches and said recall notices would be displayed at point of sale. for a smaller batch of chicken products by Manor Farm and Western Brand due to the possible presence of salmonella. Symptoms of salmonella typically develop anywhere between six to 72 hours after infection, although more commonly between 12 to 36 hours. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

The FSAI said wholesalers and distributors are requested to contact their affected retailer customers, recall the implicated batches and provide a point-of-sale recall notice to retailer customers. It added that retailers are requested to remove the implicated batches from sale and display recall notices at point of sale.

Upcoming strike action by ambulance workers postponed to allow for further talks Transport authority disputes PAC report claiming new ticketing system is €41m over budget Eurovision: prominent bars join TV boycott as Jewish Council criticises RT





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Food Safety Authority Of Ireland Western Brand Chicken Products Recall Salmonella Use-By Dates

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Food Safety Authority recalls some chicken products due to potential salmonella riskThe FSAI stated that some products contained the bacteria, even after their expiration dates, which could potentially harm consumers in freezing conditions. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, headache, and abdominal cramps, and infants, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to severe illness.

Read more »

Striking ambulance unions urged to re-enter talks as patient safety ‘clearly at risk’Trusted journalism since 1859

Read more »

Waterford Council Investigates Balcony Safety After Children's FallThe Waterford City and County Council has launched inspections of balconies after two children fell from a second-storey apartment balcony. The inspectors found evidence of 'failed' screws and brackets used to hold glass panels in place, as well as 'localised evidence of corrosion' within the primary steelwork used for the balconies. The council is considering a range of options, including the removal and replacement of all brackets and screws, or the complete removal and replacement of the balcony structures.

Read more »

SIPTU opposes Ireland-Israel Nations League match and supports striking members over personal safety concernsSIPTU has expressed opposition to the proposed Ireland-Israel match in the Nations League, citing safety, moral, and legal concerns and stating that its members are strongly opposed to the playing of such fixtures. SIPTU has pledged to support any members who refuse to work around the facilitation of the match, due to their fears of personal safety and questions over the legality of transporting former IDF soldiers who may have committed war crimes.

Read more »