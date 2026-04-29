FoodCloud Reaches 450 Million Meal Milestone, Sets Sights on One Billion by 2030

Irish social enterprise FoodCloud has redistributed 450 million meals of surplus food and aims to reach one billion by 2030, expanding its international network and technology platform to combat food waste and food insecurity.

FoodCloud, the pioneering social enterprise founded by Iseult Ward and Aoibheann O’Brien, has achieved a remarkable milestone, redistributing an astounding 450 million meals of surplus food through its expanding international network.

This achievement marks a significant step towards the organization’s ambitious goal of reaching one billion meals redistributed by 2030, a target driven by the escalating global challenges of food waste and food insecurity. Established in 2013, FoodCloud has evolved from a local initiative in Ireland to a globally recognized force in the fight against hunger and environmental degradation.

The organization’s success is rooted in its innovative technology platform, which connects food donors – including supermarkets, restaurants, and farms – with charities and community groups that can distribute the surplus food to individuals and families in need. This direct connection minimizes waste and ensures that perfectly edible food reaches those who would otherwise go without. The core of FoodCloud’s operations lies in its commitment to creating a sustainable and efficient food redistribution system.

In Ireland, the organization operates a network of three hubs, serving as centers of excellence for surplus food management. These hubs, coupled with initiatives like the AIB Community Meals Programme, the FoodCloud Kitchen, and the Growers Project, demonstrate a holistic approach to tackling food waste at every stage of the supply chain. The Growers Project, specifically, focuses on reducing waste at the farm level, connecting farmers directly with organizations that can utilize surplus produce.

Currently, over 540 food outlets donate their excess food through the FoodCloud platform to a network of 685 charities and community groups, showcasing the widespread impact of the organization’s efforts. Beyond Ireland, FoodCloud has strategically expanded its reach, establishing partnerships in the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Kenya, and other African nations. This international expansion is not merely about geographical reach; it’s about adapting and scaling a proven model to address unique local challenges.

The platform’s adaptability is evident in its support for Food Bank Kenya, which leverages FoodCloud’s technology to connect surplus food sources with communities in need, redistributing the equivalent of nearly 2.5 million meals annually. Looking ahead, FoodCloud is focused on accelerating its international expansion and strengthening its technological infrastructure. The organization’s technology platform has already facilitated over 7.5 million virtual redistribution donations, demonstrating its capacity to transform local food systems.

Ward emphasizes that Ireland serves as a crucial ‘living lab’ where FoodCloud develops, tests, and refines solutions that can be replicated globally. This iterative approach, combined with a renewed brand identity reflecting its international growth, positions FoodCloud for continued success. O’Brien highlights the immediate and meaningful impact of providing communities, growers, and food banks with the right tools to address food waste and insecurity.

The organization’s updated strategy centers on scaling its technology platform, expanding its network of hubs, and forging stronger partnerships to achieve its ambitious 2030 target. The challenges of food waste and food insecurity are immense, with over 2.3 billion people worldwide struggling to access adequate food.

However, FoodCloud’s achievements demonstrate that innovative solutions, coupled with collaborative partnerships, can make a significant difference in creating a more sustainable and equitable food system. The organization’s commitment to sharing its knowledge and expertise ensures that its impact will continue to grow, benefiting communities around the globe





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