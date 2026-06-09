FoodSpace: A Sustainable Catering Revolution from Ireland to Africa

FoodSpace, an award-winning on-site catering company founded in Ireland, is expanding its sustainable food philosophy to Africa with a new cookery school in The Gambia. The company prioritizes seasonality, local sourcing, and minimal waste, operating over 20 client cafés. Culinary Director Conor Spacey discusses their hyperlocal approach and global impact.

Founded in Ireland in 2016, FoodSpace is an award-winning on-site catering company that has redefined what it means to serve food with purpose. Operating over 20 client cafés across Ireland and a handful in the United Kingdom, the company integrates considered sustainability and responsible food practices into every aspect of its operations.

Rather than chasing the lowest cost, FoodSpace focuses on delivering high-value food services rooted in quality ingredients, seasonality, and long-term partnerships with local producers. The vision, set by founders Conor Spacey and Grainne Carberry, was simple: to offer a catering service that goes beyond efficiency and cost-effectiveness. With extensive industry experience, they wanted to do things differently, emphasizing low food miles, minimal waste, and fresh produce.

Menus are built around vegetables, legumes, whole grains, and quality Irish proteins, utilizing techniques like fermentation, pickling, and dehydration to make the most of every ingredient. Each FoodSpace location operates as its own hub with a unique menu based on locally accessible foods, typically sourced within a 50-mile radius. Dishes range from organic leafy salads and dressed potatoes to chickpeas with roasted vegetables, rosemary focaccia, beetroot burgers, and traditional Irish breakfasts.

The company works closely with farmers, growers, and producers, engaging in conversations about what they are trying or helping to move surplus stock. This hyperlocal, sustainable approach not only ensures high-quality food but also drives awareness among customers about seasonality and environmental impact. Conor Spacey, Culinary Director, emphasizes that small decisions made consistently lead to significant differences: building a better plate starts with better choices like seasonal vegetables, whole ingredients, and less waste.

He refuses to serve farmed salmon, sparking conversations that educate patrons about why certain dishes are unavailable at certain times. This philosophy has resonated strongly, resulting in impressive client retention and expansion in a competitive market. Beyond Ireland and the UK, FoodSpace is extending its impact globally through a partnership with Waste to Wonder Worldwide and Apleona to establish a sustainable cookery school in The Gambia, Africa.

The facility will include a working café, training facilities, and a solar-powered borewell supplying clean water to the wider community. Designed as a practical training center, it will teach young people skills in cooking, agriculture, and hospitality. The café will offer hands-on customer service and food preparation experience, while growing spaces focus on soil health, native crops, and sustainable farming methods.

Conor explains that the ethos travels because it starts with respect for ingredients, people, and place, whether in Ireland or The Gambia. The project highlights a wider truth about the circular economy: when surplus resources are reused with intention, outcomes go far beyond reducing waste, creating clean water, education, skills, and long-term opportunity.

FoodSpace's journey shows that a commitment to sustainability and community can drive both commercial success and positive social change, proving that it is possible to balance performance with purpose. The company continues to evolve, always seeking new ways to innovate and inspire, from fermenting and pickling to supporting farmers and educating the next generation of culinary professionals. With each café and each initiative, FoodSpace demonstrates that thoughtful food choices can transform not just a plate, but entire communities





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Foodspace Sustainable Catering Seasonal Sourcing Conor Spacey Culinary School Gambia

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