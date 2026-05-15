Football News: Referee's Judgment and Foul Play Incident

The news text discusses a referee's judgment and a foul play incident in a football match between Arsenal and West Ham. The player who committed the foul was criticized for his actions, and the question of why the referee did not award a penalty is raised.

referee was correct in his judgment that the Arsenal goalkeeper was fouledplayer committed a serious offence in the same incident, stating that "the way Declan Rice wrestled Konstantinos Mavropanos ... cannot be allowed".

The question that I and many football fans would like answered is why the referee did not follow-up his decision with a penalty to West Ham. Both incidents conform to the definition of foul play as they were both 'clear and obvious'.

Alternatively, the referee could have ignored both fouls on the basis that such fouls are ignored every week in theLook inside: Philosopher Bertrand Russell once owned this stately home by the BoyneHere’s a fine idea for a new job for traffic wardensMoving to French-speaking Montreal brought me back to the Irish languageRTÉ confirms Derek Mooney’s pay was incorrectly listed in public recordsChina calls for Strait of Hormuz reopening 'as soon as possible', as Trump meets Xi again 'You’re much more likely to be an incel if you live with your parents, if you can’t find a stable job





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Football Referee Arsenal West Ham Foul Play Bertrand Russell Stately Home Traffic Warden French-Speaking Montreal RTÉ Derek Mooney China Strait Of Hormuz Incels

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