Forbidden Fruit Music Festival Takes Over Dublin This Weekend

The Dublin music festival, Forbidden Fruit, takes over the grounds of Royal Hospital Kilmainham, in Dublin, this weekend. The festival will feature a range of electronic, hip-hop and alternative artists, including headliners Kettama, Joy Crookes, Nia Archives and Kaytranada.

The Dublin music festival, Forbidden Fruit , takes over the grounds of Royal Hospital Kilmainham , in Dublin, this weekend. The festival, which is now in its 14th year, will feature a range of electronic, hip-hop and alternative artists.

Among the headliners this year are Kettama, Joy Crookes, Nia Archives and Kaytranada. The festival will take place on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, in Dublin, on Saturday, May 30th, and Sunday, May 31st. The event is sold out, and organisers do not facilitate official ticket resales.

However, attendees can transfer their ticket to a friend on Ticketmaster if they are unable to attend. Temperatures are set to remain high this weekend, but Saturday's forecast includes a chance of rain, according to Met Éireann. Sunday is expected to be a mix of cloud, sun and scattered showers against highest temperatures of 15 to 20 degrees.

Forbidden Fruit is an outdoor festival, so attendees are advised to pack sun cream and consider bringing boots or runners, and possibly a poncho, in case of rain. There will be significant disruptions to Dublin's Dart lines this bank-holiday weekend, with services operating only between Malahide, Howth and Dublin Connolly stations. The remaining 18 city stations will be closed for ongoing rail works. Fortunately, Royal Hospital Kilmainham is just a 15-minute walk from Dublin city centre.

Pedestrian access to the site is via East Gate, Military Road, Dublin 8. Outside of the Dart, Dublin's other public-transport services are operational this weekend, so consider taking the bus or Luas, as drivers may encounter traffic delays or parking shortages. Imma is just an eight-minute walk from Heuston Station, so you can choose between the 145 or C-Spine buses C1, C2, C3 and C4 to get you within range of the site before entering via the Military Road gate.

Alternatively, the 13, 73, G1 and G2 all go to St James's Hospital, which is about the same distance from the festival entrance, though that walk includes steps. Though Dart interruptions have been highlighted, Irish Rail is a great option for attendees from around the country. Heuston Station is just a short walk from Imma, making the train a popular mode of transport for Forbidden Fruit.

There is no parking at the festival site, and traffic restrictions will be in place on Military Road and Kilmainham Lane. The nearest public car park is the Park Rite facility at 7 Queen Street, Dublin 7. Forbidden Fruit is a cashless event. All bars, concessions and traders will be accepting contactless or chip-and-pin payments only, so don't bring cash with you.

The festival finishes at 10.45pm at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, but there are options for those who aren't yet ready to call it a night. Forbidden Fruit Night events, featuring a range of DJs, are taking place around Dublin in venues that include Centre Point, Tengu, Wigwam, Racket, Fidelity Studio and the Grand Social. You'll find full information on the Forbidden Fruit website. Re-entry is not permitted, so don't leave the grounds unless you're finished for the day.

You may be searched upon entry to Forbidden Fruit. A range of items are prohibited, including fireworks, alcohol, illicit drugs, glass, umbrellas, drones, megaphones, folding chairs, high-vis clothing and bags bigger than A4 size





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Forbidden Fruit Dublin Music Festival Royal Hospital Kilmainham Kettama Joy Crookes Nia Archives Kaytranada

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