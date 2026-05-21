Forecasters predict warm and dry weekend with highs of over 20C

Forecasters have predicted that temperatures will continue to trend upwards with warm or very warm conditions over the coming days into the weekend as high pressure dominates bringing dry and settled conditions. While Thursday will see some outbreaks of heavy rain and drizzle, and Friday will have its share of sharp showers, temperatures will continue to rise, hitting highs of 20C on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will remain dry, with sunny spells and highs of 21C on Saturday, and 22C sunshine across Sunday. Also, forecasters mentioned that while there would be some rain over Thursday and Friday, it will be a dry and warm weekend, with highs of over 20C. They also mentioned that if you are heading to Spain or Portugal, some parts there will see up to 38C.

forecasters have said temperatures will continue to trend upwards with warm or very warm conditions over the coming days into the weekend as high pressure dominates bringing dry and settled conditions.

While Thursday will see some outbreaks of heavy rain and drizzle, and Friday will have its share of sharp showers, temperatures will continue to rise, hitting highs of 20C on Friday. Saturday and Sunday will remain dry, with sunny spells and highs of 21C on Saturday, and 22C sunshine across Sunday.also said that while there would be some rain over Thursday and Friday, it will be a dry and warm weekend, with highs of over 20C. He wrote: ‘The colder air is pulling away and warmer air is slowly moving towards us with over 20C for weekend and early next week.

‘We still have more rain to come Thursday with some showers on Friday but the weekend and early next week look mainly dry. If you are heading to Spain or Portugal some parts there will see up to 38C. Mostly cloudy at first today with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy in places, becoming mainly confined to north and northwest counties by mid-afternoon. Mist and fog in parts too.

However, drier and brighter conditions will gradually extend from the south with hazy sunshine developing in places. Highest temperatures of 14C to 19C, in a moderate, occasionally fresh south to southeast breeze





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Forecasters Temperatures Highs Weekend Dry Spain Portugal

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