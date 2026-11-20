Nile Donohoe argues his 2015 conviction for assaulting Lt Col John Maloney was a frame-up, claiming senior officers pressured a witness. The Court of Appeal considers new evidence while reserving judgment on the miscarriage of justice claim.

Former Air Corps commandant Nile Donohoe has formally challenged his 2015 criminal conviction for assaulting a superior officer, asserting that the proceedings constituted a gross miscarriage of justice. Donohoe argues that senior military leaders orchestrated a frame-up against him nearly two decades ago, utilizing improper influence to secure a guilty verdict. This latest legal maneuver brings the historical dispute back before the high judiciary, as the appellant seeks to introduce previously undisclosed evidence that allegedly undermines the integrity of the original military tribunal.

Donohoe Claims Senior Officers Framed Him

Nile Donohoe maintains that the incident at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnell on August 10th, 2007, was exploited by his superiors to target him professionally. He alleges that Lieutenant Colonel John Maloney and another unnamed officer secretly summoned an army captain to a meeting where they pressured her to file an improperly founded complaint. Donohoe contends that these senior figures had the knife into him before the trial even commenced, creating an environment where a fair outcome was impossible. The appellant seeks to adduce affidavits from the former captain and a flight sergeant to support these serious accusations of bias and conspiracy.

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Legal Arguments Over Witness Pressure

Counsel for Donohoe, Eanna Mulloy, told the three-judge Court of Appeal that newly discovered facts prove a deep animus between the appellant and his superiors. Mulloy argued that the former captain, who was then reporting directly to Donohoe, was leaned on and encouraged to make her complaint against him. The legal representative emphasized that without these external approaches and reapproaches, the captain may not have filed the initial grievance. This testimony forms the core of the defense strategy, attempting to shift blame from the appellant to a calculated campaign by military leadership.

Judges Challenge Definition of New Evidence

Judge Isobel Kennedy scrutinized the nature of the alleged coercion, noting that the former captain never explicitly used the word pressured in her affidavit. She clarified that while the captain stated she met with two different people before bringing her complaint, there was no direct evidence of intimidation. Judge Charles Meenan added that unless the legal team can challenge the substantive evidence given against the appellant, there are no new facts to reconsider. Meenan pointed out that the affidavits do not directly contradict the events of the altercation but rather describe the process leading to the complaint.

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Defense Questions Absence of Victim Impact

Eanna Mulloy further argued that the total absence of a victim impact report indicates that no genuine assault occurred during the August 2007 incident. He suggested this omission was indicative of the lack of substantive harm or intent behind the actions taken by Donohoe. The defense team maintained that the military authorities were determined to punish Donohoe regardless of the factual reality of the event. This argument aims to cast doubt on the severity of the original punishment, which included a reduction in salary and a fine of ten days' pay.

Prosecution Rejects Appeal as Procedural Complaint

Director of Military Prosecutions counsel Remy Farrell rejected the appeal as a focus on military criminal procedure rather than identifiable unfairness in the trial. Farrell stated that Donohoe was seeking to challenge his conviction based on alleged prosecutorial bias instead of a want of evidence to support the conviction. He noted that the former captain was not claiming she made a false complaint, but merely that she was encouraged to make it. This distinction, according to the prosecution, does not constitute newly discovered evidence capable of overturning the verdict.

Court Reserves Judgment on Appeal

Remy Farrell emphasized that no attempt had been made to identify when this information came to Donohoe's attention or how it would be deployed in a trial. He argued that these matters clearly do not qualify as newly discovered facts that could justify reopening the case. The legal battle traces back to the initial conviction on June 12th, 2015, at McKee Barracks, followed by a dismissed appeal in March 2017. Leave to appeal to the Supreme Court was refused in March 2020, leaving this Court of Appeal application as the latest legal avenue. The court has reserved judgment to a later date, pending final review of the submitted arguments.