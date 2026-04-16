Former Arsenal and Liverpool Goalkeeper Alex Manninger Dies at 48 in Tragic Accident

Austrian FA confirms the heartbreaking death of former Premier League goalkeeper Alex Manninger, who tragically passed away at the age of 48 following a car accident in Salzburg. Manninger had a distinguished career with Arsenal and Liverpool.

The football world is in mourning following the devastating news of the passing of former Arsenal and Liverpool goalkeeper, Alex Manninger . The Austrian FA confirmed the tragic loss, stating that Manninger died at the age of 48.

Early reports suggest that Manninger's life was cut short in a horrific car accident that occurred in Salzburg. Details emerging from the scene indicate a collision involving his vehicle and a train, a scenario that has sent shockwaves through the sporting community.

The Austrian Football Association (OFB) released a heartfelt statement via social media, expressing their profound grief. The organization described the news of Manninger's death as deeply shocking, emphasizing that football has lost a truly special individual. Their statement extended sincere condolences to Manninger's family, his friends, and all those who held him dear, wishing them immense strength during this incredibly difficult period.

This sudden and tragic event has left many reflecting on Manninger's significant contributions to the sport throughout his distinguished career. He was a goalkeeper known for his professionalism and dedication.

Manninger's footballing journey saw him represent some of England's most iconic clubs. He made 39 appearances for Arsenal between 1997 and 2002, a period during which he was a vital part of the team that achieved both Premier League and FA Cup glory. His presence between the posts was often a source of confidence for the Gunners.

Following his spell in North London, Manninger embarked on a lengthy and commendable 22-year professional career, which ultimately concluded at Liverpool. While he did not feature in any matches during his tenure with the Merseyside club in the 2016-17 season, his inclusion in the squad underscored his enduring value and respect within the game.

The footballing fraternity will undoubtedly remember his resilience and commitment, even as they grapple with this profound loss





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