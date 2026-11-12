Former Detective Garda Awarded €404k for 2017 Ballymun Shooting Injury

High Court awards €404,083 compensation to Paul McManus, a former detective garda seriously shot in Ballymun in 2017, recognizing his PTSD and career loss.

A former detective garda who suffered life-altering injuries during a high-risk police operation in Dublin has received a significant financial settlement from the state. Paul McManus was awarded €404,083 by the High Court for the severe physical and psychological trauma he endured following a violent confrontation in Ballymun. The legal ruling acknowledges the profound impact the incident had on his career and personal well-being.

Details of the Ballymun Shooting Incident

The traumatic event occurred on December 7th, 2017, when McManus was part of a twelve-strong Garda Special Tactical Operations Command unit. The unit was executing a search for drugs and firearms at a residential property in Ballymun, Dublin. During the operation, McManus was shot and sustained a through-and-through gunshot wound to his left arm. The judge noted that the shooter, Charles Moore, unsuccessfully attempted to fire a second shot, which potentially could have resulted in even more catastrophic injuries to the officer.

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Medical Trauma and PTSD Diagnosis

McManus suffered significant blood loss and lost consciousness at the scene, requiring immediate transport by ambulance to the hospital for emergency surgery. In his testimony, the former detective described the incident as profoundly traumatic and recounted the circumstances with understated courage. He detailed experiencing severe psychological difficulties in the aftermath, which were clinically diagnosed as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). His symptoms included recurrent recollections of the shooting, hypervigilance, anxiety, and ongoing panic attacks.

Impact on Career and Retirement

Although McManus returned to work in February 2019 and resumed full operational duties, the psychological effects of the shooting persisted. He eventually attributed his medical retirement from the Garda in late 2022 to these ongoing consequences. He stated that he retired regretfully, having been determined for many years to continue his career and progress through the police ranks. Following his departure from the force, he transitioned to managing a health and wellbeing business established by his wife, performing clerical and supervisory roles for corporate gym installations.

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Legal Ruling and Shooter Sentencing

The compensation case was heard under the Garda Síochána (Compensation) Acts, with the judgment delivered in favor of McManus against the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform. Judge Leonie Reynolds emphasized the indispensable public service performed by Gardaí, noting that such operations often place officers in situations of significant personal risk. The court had to determine the extent of the psychological injury and the claim for future loss of earnings. The shooter, Charles Moore, who has eighteen previous convictions including for violent assault, was jailed for nine years in October 2021.

Financial Settlement and Future Implications

The final award of €404,083 includes an order for High Court costs, providing financial recognition for the physical scars and the long-term psychological distress suffered by the former officer. This judgment highlights the legal system's acknowledgment of the lasting impacts of duty-related trauma on police personnel. The case sets a precedent for the assessment of future loss of earnings based on alleged promotional prospects for officers who are forced into early medical retirement due to service-related injuries.