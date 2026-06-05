Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson Accused of Abuse Shielded by Political Influence, Court Hears

Court testimony reveals a pastor told police a victim feared exposing abuse would ruin Jeffrey Donaldson's political reputation. The trial examines rape, indecent assault and gross indecency charges from 1985 to 2008, with Donaldson and his wife denying involvement.

The courtroom heard testimony that a church pastor told a police officer a young woman could not go public with her abuse claim because it would ruin the former DUP leader's political reputation .

The pastor, Stephen Matthews, said the victim was visibly distressed and had confided that she feared damage to a prominent Unionist figure if she spoke out. He recounted introducing her to the founders of a Christian Family Centre in Armoy, County Antrim, where she was offered counselling.

Matthews later told police that the alleged abuser was Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, a senior Unionist politician who at the time was rising through the ranks of the Official Unionist Party and working as an assistant to a former MP before eventually becoming an MP himself. The trial focused on a series of serious offences alleged to have taken place between 1985 and 2008. Charges include one count of rape, indecent assault and gross indecency involving two victims.

Eleanor Donaldson, who lives on Dublinhill Road in Dromore, County Down, denied that she had aided or abetted her husband in any of the alleged wrongdoing. Key witness Laura Claire Selfridge, daughter of the centre's founders David and Linda Hoy, described the moment she learned of the abuse as a shocking bomb had gone off. She said she had never spoken again about the incident after that day.

In court, Selfridge was asked whether the victim had used the word sexual when describing the abuse. The priest's police interview was played for the jury, showing that the victim had said she did not want anyone to know because it would destroy the political reputation of the person involved. The priest could not recall if the victim named the abuser, but he said it soon became clear she was referring to Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

According to the testimony, a phone call was received in the 1990s stating that an allegation had been made. The Hoys arranged a meeting with Donaldson at a hotel and the following day the three parties met at the Hoys' home in Armoy.

During that brief encounter Donaldson is reported to have said he knew what the matter was about, offered a personal apology and asked for forgiveness, while the victim allegedly said she did not wish to pursue the issue further. The Hoys later provided counselling to Jeffrey and Eleanor Donaldson on marital problems, but no explicit discussion of the allegations took place at that meeting.

Barrister Kieran Vaughan KC, representing Jeffrey Donaldson, questioned whether any specific allegations were raised during the home meeting. He suggested the victim may have expressed discomfort in her relationship with Donaldson, a statement the Hoys could not confirm. The trial also revealed that the former Lagan Valley MP had been arrested and charged at the end of March 2024, just weeks after he had led the Democratic Unionist Party back into the Stormont power‑sharing executive after a two‑year boycott.

The case continues to unfold as the jury deliberates on the serious charges spanning more than two decades





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Jeffrey Donaldson DUP Sexual Abuse Allegations Court Testimony Political Reputation

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