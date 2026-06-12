Former DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson Cross‑Examined Over Historic Abuse Allegations at Newry Crown Court

Prosecutor Rosemary Walsh KC intensifies questioning of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, who denies 18 historical sexual offence charges, including rape, while his wife faces aiding‑and‑abetting accusations.

Prosecution barrister Rosemary Walsh KC continued her intensive cross‑examination of former Democratic Unionist Party leader Jeffrey Donaldson on Friday morning at Newry Crown Court , where he faces a historic sexual offences trial .

Donaldson, now 63, has entered a not‑guilty plea to eighteen alleged offences dating from 1985 to 2008, including one count of rape, several counts of indecent assault and charges of gross indecency. The alleged crimes involve two women, referred to in the proceedings as Complainant A and Complainant B, both of whom claim they were abused as children.

A third defendant, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, 60, of Dromore, Co Down, has been charged with multiple counts of aiding and abetting her husband's supposed conduct. She is currently undergoing a trial‑of‑the‑facts on mental‑health grounds, which means the jury will consider whether she was capable of participating in the alleged conduct. Walsh's line of questioning focused on a phone call Donaldson allegedly received in the 1990s from David Hoy, the founder of the Christian Family Centre in Armoy.

According to the evidence presented, Complainant B had been staying at the centre after struggling with drug addiction. She reportedly confided in a church{ }pastor at the centre about the alleged abuse, and that pastor introduced her to Mr Hoy and his wife, after which a meeting with Donaldson was arranged. The defence maintains the meeting was a routine political engagement, while the prosecution suggests it was an attempt to "nip the allegations in the bud".

Walsh asked Donaldson whether he found anything unusual about Hoy's approach. He replied that he receives frequent calls from strangers in the course of his political work and that he has long distributed his phone number, implying no filtration of contacts. Walsh pressed further, suggesting that Hoy called specifically because he wanted to discuss a sensitive matter, a claim Donaldson flatly denied, insisting he never tried to avoid the meeting and was happy to attend.

During the cross‑examination, Walsh highlighted inconsistencies in Donaldson's recollection of the meeting. She noted that Hoy testified an "allegation" had been made, a term Donaldson claimed was never mentioned to him. When Walsh suggested Donaldson must have known the nature of the allegation, he responded that he was unaware of any such claim. The barrister also referenced Hoy's statement that Complainant B was asked whether she wanted to "take it further", which Walsh implied meant involving the police.

Donaldson said he could not recall that question being posed. The line of questioning then shifted to the allegations made by Complainant A. Walsh asked whether the alleged abuse began when the complainant was of primary school age and whether it involved touching outside of clothing. Donaldson denied all such claims, rejecting the suggestion that he ever placed his tongue in the complainant's mouth or laughed when she recoiled. He ultimately labelled the accusations as lies.

The trial continues with further examination of evidence and testimony, as the court seeks to determine the credibility of the claims and the extent of any possible wrongdoing by the former DUP leader and his spouse. The proceedings have drawn significant public attention, given Donaldson's high profile in Northern Irish politics and the serious nature of the accusations.

Legal analysts note that the cross‑examination strategy employed by Walsh aims to expose contradictions in Donaldson's account and to challenge any narrative that the meeting with Hoy was merely a benign political courtesy. Meanwhile, the defence maintains that the former MP's statements about receiving numerous unsolicited calls and his openness to meeting anyone who contacts him are consistent with his public duties.

As the trial progresses, the jury will be tasked with weighing testimonies from the two complainants, the evidence presented by the Christian Family Centre, and the responses offered by the defendants. The outcome may have far‑reaching implications not only for Donaldson's personal and political legacy but also for how historic sexual abuse allegations are addressed in the judicial system. Throughout the courtroom, observers noted the tension between the prosecutorial line of inquiry and the defendant's insistence on his innocence.

The trial, which is being closely followed by both media outlets and advocacy groups, highlights broader issues concerning the handling of historic abuse claims, the responsibilities of public figures, and the role of institutions such as religious organisations in providing support to victims. As the legal process continues, the focus remains on establishing a factual record that can withstand the scrutiny of the court and, ultimately, deliver a just conclusion for all parties involved





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Jeffrey Donaldson Sexual Offences Trial Newry Crown Court Historic Abuse Allegations Rosemary Walsh

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