Former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson trial hears testimony about 1997 meeting with accuser

Newry Crown Court heard from David Hoy, who arranged a 1997 meeting between Jeffrey Donaldson and a woman alleging abuse. Donaldson reportedly apologized during the encounter. The trial involves 18 charges against Donaldson, including rape and indecent assault.

The trial of former DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson continued at Newry Crown Court with testimony from David Hoy, founder of the Christian Family Centre . Hoy described arranging a meeting in 1997 between Donaldson and a woman, referred to as Complainant B , who had made serious allegations against him.

According to Hoy, during the meeting at his home, Donaldson said, I know what this is about, I'm sorry, will you please forgive me. Hoy stated that Complainant B did not wish to take the matter further, meaning involving the police. The court also heard from Laura Claire Selfridge, Hoy's daughter, who testified that Complainant B told her as a teenager that she had been abused by someone known to her, leaving her very troubled.

Donaldson has pleaded not guilty to 18 charges related to two women, including rape and indecent assault, alleged to have occurred between 1985 and 2008. His wife, Eleanor Donaldson, faces related charges but is currently unfit for a full trial. The proceedings continue with further witness testimony expected





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Jeffrey Donaldson DUP Trial Sexual Abuse Newry Crown Court Christian Family Centre Complainant B Apology

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