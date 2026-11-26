Nigel Starmer-Smith, the former England scrum-half and long-time broadcaster, has died at the age of 81, his family have announced. He won seven caps between 1969 and 1971 and later presented Rugby Special for 15 years.

Former England scrum-half and broadcaster Nigel Starmer-Smith has died at the age of 81, his family have announced. Starmer-Smith represented Harlequins and the Barbarians during his playing career, and made seven appearances for England between 1969 and 1971.

Broadcasting career and dementia diagnosis

After retiring in 1976, Starmer-Smith moved into broadcasting. He presented the BBC's weekly highlights programme Rugby Special for 15 years. He also commentated at the 2003 World Cup in Australia. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

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Harlequins said in a statement: We are saddened to learn of the passing of Nigel Starmer-Smith at the age of 81. Starmer-Smith represented Harlequins and the Barbarians, and made seven appearances for England between 1969 and 1971. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this time. His son Charlie posted on social media: Dad passed away peacefully this morning after a long battle with dementia.

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He was, as they say in rugby circles, one of life's great tourists. A rugby player, commentator, editor, writer, raconteur, charity fundraiser, volunteer, speaker, prankster, family man, life and soul of the party but, above all, the greatest father anyone could wish to have.

Family tribute to resilience and modesty

He did everything for us and, despite having to bury two of his children at cruelly young ages, both he and my mum refused to let the cavernous holes that Charlotte and Julian left behind define them. Just as I choose not to let the cruel condition that robbed him of his ability to communicate, and ultimately of his dignity, define my memories of him. He was a modest man and he'd hate for people to make a fuss.

He loved to laugh but not as much as he loved to see others laughing. So for those that knew him, think of a happy memory and smile. For that's how I'll remember him. Starmer-Smith combined his playing career with Harlequins and the Barbarians with his seven England caps, before moving into the media after retiring in 1976.

He became a familiar voice and face to rugby supporters through his long stint on Rugby Special, and he was part of the commentary team at the 2003 World Cup in Australia. He was also a charity fundraiser, volunteer and speaker, and his family said he was a modest man who would not have wanted people to make a fuss.

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Remembering a devoted family man

In his son's tribute, Starmer-Smith was remembered as a prankster, a raconteur and the life and soul of the party, as well as a devoted family man. The family also paid tribute to his resilience after the deaths of two of his children, Charlotte and Julian, at cruelly young ages. Charlie Starmer-Smith said both his father and mother refused to let those losses define them.

He added that he chooses not to let dementia define his memories of his father, who died peacefully after a long battle with the condition. The former England international was 81 years old.