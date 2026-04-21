Former EY and Accenture Executive Launches AI Consultancy Klarus to Drive Enterprise ROI

Frank O’Dea has launched Klarus, a London-based consultancy focused on helping enterprises achieve measurable financial returns from AI investments while planning an expansion into the Irish market.

Former Accenture and EY executive Frank O’Dea has officially launched Klarus , a specialist consultancy firm headquartered in London designed to assist global enterprises in navigating the complexities of artificial intelligence implementation. As organizations across the globe race to integrate generative AI into their workflows, many are finding that the rapid pace of adoption often comes at the expense of tangible financial outcomes.

Current data underscores this challenge; research conducted by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology suggests that as many as 95 per cent of enterprise-level generative AI initiatives fail to meet their intended objectives or provide a clear return on investment. Klarus aims to bridge this disconnect by combining a deep, curated network of industry experts with practical, outcome-driven AI solutions, ensuring that companies do not merely experiment with technology for the sake of hype, but instead invest in projects that generate genuine value. Frank O’Dea, who brings extensive leadership experience from his previous roles at Accenture UK and as the chief innovation officer of EY Ireland, observes that the current business landscape is characterized by a significant amount of confusion and superficial hype. According to O’Dea, many corporate leaders feel a sense of pressure to implement AI without fully understanding the underlying utility or the specific business problems they are attempting to solve. This often leads to fragmented experimentation in the wrong areas of the business. The core philosophy at Klarus is to act as a strategic guide, helping clients discern which technologies are ready for immediate deployment versus those that require a wait-and-see approach. By advocating for a strategy of being a fast follower rather than an unnecessary pioneer, the firm assists organizations in avoiding the pitfalls associated with poorly conceived AI pilot programs that lack alignment with long-term business goals. Looking toward the future, Klarus has established a unique business model that operates on an outcome-based fee structure, emphasizing its commitment to results rather than the mere sale of technological tools. Currently employing 25 people with access to an additional 30 specialists in its network, the firm has already successfully collaborated with a diverse range of clients, including family-owned businesses, private equity-backed entities, and listed companies. With initial backing from investors such as Crownway Investments, Klarus is poised for a significant international expansion. While the company is currently well-established in the UK market, O’Dea has confirmed that Ireland is the top priority for their next phase of growth. The consultancy already serves a portfolio of Irish clients remotely, but the plan involves establishing a formal, physical presence in Ireland to better support their regional client base and tap into the local talent market. By focusing on business outcomes rather than pushing specific software, Klarus intends to reshape how the corporate world approaches the adoption of artificial intelligence





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