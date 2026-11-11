Grade One-winning jockey Tom O'Brien dies aged 39 after cancer battle

Tom O'Brien, the Grade One-winning jockey and nephew of trainer Aidan O'Brien, has died at 39 following a long battle with cancer. He rode over 1,000 winners and spent most of his 20-year career with Philip Hobbs's stable.

Grade One -winning jockey Tom O'Brien has died at the age of 39 following a long and courageous battle with cancer. The Wexford rider, a nephew of trainer Aidan O'Brien, passed away surrounded by his loved ones.

His death was announced on Wednesday, drawing tributes from across British and Irish racing. O'Brien enjoyed a 20-year career in the saddle and rode over 1,000 winners in Britain and Ireland. He was a mainstay of Philip Hobbs's stable near Minehead, joining as a teenager from Ireland and remaining until his retirement in April 2023. He spent a long spell as second jockey behind Richard Johnson before becoming first jockey after Johnson retired.

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Thyme Hill Grade One Victories

His most prestigious Grade One victories came aboard the Hobbs-trained Thyme Hill. He won the Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree in April 2021 and the Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton in December 2022. He also rode two Grade One winners for Colin Tizzard, on Finian's Oscar in 2017 and Elixir De Nutz in the Tolworth Hurdle in 2019. O'Brien recorded two Cheltenham Festival successes.

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He won the Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle in 2009 on Silk Affair and the Pertemps Final in 2022 on Third Wind. He also won the Welsh Grand National twice during his distinguished career. After retiring from race riding, O'Brien took up a new role as part of the British Horseracing Authority's stewarding team. BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea led the governing body's tribute.

He said everyone at the BHA and across British and Irish racing is mourning the devastating loss of their friend and colleague. Dunshea said O'Brien passed away surrounded by his loved ones following a long and courageous battle with cancer, which he faced with steely determination. He said thoughts are with those closest to Tom, especially his wife Hayley, their two young sons and their entire family.

He said the BHA will do everything to support them during this unimaginably difficult period. Dunshea added that O'Brien was held in the highest esteem and meant so much to so many people across the sport. He said O'Brien touched countless lives on both sides of the Irish Sea, bringing joy to everyone who knew him and watched him on and off the racecourse. Philip Hobbs, who now shares the Minehead operation with Johnson White, paid warm tribute.

He said O'Brien came to the yard from Ireland having not ridden in a race, but it soon became obvious he was pretty talented. He said O'Brien was with the stable from the start of his career until the end. Hobbs said O'Brien was in the shadow of Richard Johnson for a long time as second jockey and then became first jockey after Johnson retired, which went well.

Philip Hobbs Warm Tribute

He said O'Brien's biggest win was Thyme Hill in the Grade One at Aintree. He described him as always very reliable and a very good bloke. Hobbs said there are lots of good memories and lots of winners, and that he had kept in touch with O'Brien since his retirement as he only lived half an hour away. He noted O'Brien had been in the yard about three weeks ago.

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He said it is very sad, particularly for his wife Hayley and two young children. Richard Johnson also paid tribute on Wednesday. He said Tom was an all-round great person and you will not find anyone with a bad word to say about him. He said whether at the races, riding out, travelling in a car to the races or at a party, O'Brien was just a great person to be around and someone everyone enjoyed spending time with.

Johnson said O'Brien left a positive mark on all of them. He said he spent a long time riding with him at Philip Hobbs's yard and they never had a cross word. He said O'Brien was just an all-round good man. O'Brien was born in Wexford and was a nephew of the legendary trainer Aidan O'Brien.

Racing World Tributes Pour In

He made his name in Britain as one of the most dependable jumps jockeys of his generation, combining a steady supply of winners with a reputation as a popular and respected colleague throughout the weighing room. The tributes continued to pour in from across the racing world on Wednesday. The sport lost a rider who won at the highest level, at the Cheltenham Festival and in the Welsh Grand National, and who later served the sport as a steward.

He is survived by his wife Hayley and their two young sons.