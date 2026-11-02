Former Irish Rugby Star Brendan Mullin Pleads Not Guilty to €158 Perfume Theft at Brown Thomas

Ex-international rugby player Brendan Mullin appeared in Dublin District Court, representing himself due to legal aid disputes. He pleaded not guilty to stealing Hermès perfume worth €158 from a Grafton Street store.

Former Irish rugby international Brendan Mullin has pleaded not guilty to stealing a high-end fragrance from the Brown Thomas department store on Dublin's Grafton Street.

The ex-rugby star, who won 55 Irish caps between 1984 and 1995 before transitioning into a career in financial services, is accused of the theft of Hermès perfume valued at €158. The alleged incident took place on May 15th last year. Mullin faced his fifth court hearing regarding this specific charge when he appeared before Judge John Hughes at the Dublin District Court. Mr. Mullin, aged 62, represented himself in the courtroom.

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Legal Aid Dispute Hinders Representation

This decision stems from an ongoing dispute with the Minister for Justice, Jim O'Callaghan, concerning legal aid reforms. These reforms have led many solicitors to withdraw from District Court cases.

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Consequently, Mullin was unable to secure legal representation for this appearance. When his case was called, Mr. Mullin greeted the judge directly. He stated that his solicitor could not be present due to the ongoing professional dispute. He explicitly told the court, I am seeking a hearing date at District Court level, and pleading not guilty.

The judge noted that Mr. Mullin would contest the case. Judge Hughes confirmed with the court sergeant that it was a short matter. He set March 8th as the next hearing date. Mullin, who resides at Albert Lodge on Stillorgan Road in Donnybrook, Dublin 4, was remanded on continuing bail until the scheduled date.

Video Evidence Described As Inconclusive

Earlier in the proceedings, his solicitor was granted an order for disclosure of a statement. The legal representative described the available video footage as inconclusive. Garda Nathan Cox of Pearse Street is prosecuting Mr. Mullin on a single charge under section four of the Theft and Fraud Act. The alleged offence carries significant penalties if convicted.

At the District Court level, the maximum sentence is 12 months imprisonment. Additionally, a fine of up to €3,000 can be imposed upon conviction. The Director of the Public Prosecutions made specific decisions regarding the handling of this case. Based on an evaluation of the €158 value, the DPP directed summary disposal in the District Court.

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This avoids sending the case to the Circuit Court. The Circuit Court possesses wider sentencing powers than the District Court.

However, the District Court has accepted jurisdiction over this matter. This development marks a continued legal challenge for the former sports figure. His self-representation highlights the impact of current legal aid controversies on individual court cases.