Former Labour Deputy Leader Roy Hattersley Dies at 91

The UK pays tribute to Roy Hattersley, a towering figure in the Labour Party who served as deputy leader and a minister, later becoming a vocal critic of New Labour. His lifelong commitment to equality and socialism shaped decades of political debate.

Roy Hattersley , the former deputy leader of the UK Labour Party , has passed away, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer leading tributes to his decades of service.

Known as Labour's "nearly man," Hattersley never secured the party leadership and spent over twenty of his thirty-three years as a Member of Parliament on the opposition benches. Throughout his career, he maintained a steadfast belief in a more equal Britain. During the party's wilderness years of the 1980s, he worked tirelessly to maintain unity as ideological infighting threatened to split the party.

He played a key role in steering Labour away from unelectable policies, such as unilateral nuclear disarmament and opposition to the European Community. However, when Tony Blair, who once worked for Hattersley, led Labour back to power, Hattersley became one of his most vocal critics, accusing Blair of abandoning socialist principles. A passionate advocate for redistribution and equality, especially in education, Hattersley was deeply troubled by New Labour's embrace of the market economy.

After leaving the House of Commons in 1997, he was ennobled as Baron Hattersley of Sparkbrook and entered the House of Lords. Alongside politics, he was a prolific author, publishing more than twenty books including biographies, histories, and memoirs





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