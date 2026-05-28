Former NI Chief Vet Appointed to Horse Sport Ireland Board Despite Tribunal Criticism

Former Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer Robert Huey has been appointed to the board of Horse Sport Ireland despite a 2021 industrial tribunal finding he engaged in intimidating and patronising behaviour towards a whistleblower who raised animal welfare concerns.

Former Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer Robert Huey has been appointed to the board of Horse Sport Ireland (HSI), the national governing body for showjumping and equestrian sports, despite a 2021 industrial tribunal finding that he engaged in intimidating, patronising and belittling behaviour towards a whistleblower.

Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon cited Huey's 12-year term as Northern Ireland chief veterinary officer when announcing the appointment six days ago. The tribunal, which handled a constructive dismissal case brought by Tamara Bronckaers, a Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs veterinarian, ruled that Hueys actions were detrimental to Bronckaers, who had raised protected disclosures concerning animal welfare concerns. Bronckaers later received a settlement of £1.25 million (€1.44 million) from the department.

The tribunal said it found reasonable for Bronckaers to regard Hueys actions as intimidating, patronising, belittling and dismissive of her as a professional. The ruling also noted that Huey gave a deeply unsatisfactory account of a key encounter with Bronckaers on November 1st, 2017, and that we do not find the account given by Mr Huey to be candid, reliable or full, drawing an adverse inference regarding why the incident occurred.

Huey is understood to have been one of four candidates interviewed for the HSI board seat reserved for a Northern Ireland representative. The Department of Agriculture, working with the Northern Ireland Sports Forum, identified a list of potential candidates from a database of individuals interested in joining sport organisations boards. According to Minister Heydon's department, Huey did not apply for the post but was included on that list.

HSI and Huey declined to comment, with a spokesman stating it would be inappropriate to comment on a ministerial appointment. The appointment has raised questions about the vetting process for board positions and how such controversial background should be weighed. Some advocates for whistleblowers and animal welfare have expressed concern, arguing that placing someone with a history of deterring whistleblowers in a key oversight role undermines transparency and accountability in equestrian sports governance.

Meanwhile, others note that Hueys extensive veterinary experience could still bring value to the board, though the tribunal findings cast a shadow over his suitability. The case highlights ongoing tensions between protecting whistleblowers and ensuring qualified individuals serve on state boards. As the equestrian community watches closely, the appointment prompts broader discussions about leadership standards and the consequences of past misconduct in administrative roles.

In the wake of the tribunal, Bronckaers case became a symbol of the challenges faced by those who speak out against malpractice in public service. The settlement and the harsh critique of Hueys conduct have not prevented his rise to a significant position in the sport sector. It remains to be seen how his presence will affect HSI operations and the organisations relationship with its members and the public.

Moving forward, oversight by the Department of Agriculture and other stakeholders may scrutinise decisions made by the board under Hueys influence





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