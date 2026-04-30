Former Optician Reveals She Used RIP.ie to Check if Patients Were Still Alive

A woman shared a humorous story about using the Irish death notices website, RIP.ie, to verify patient status while working at an optician's in Galway, discovering a surprising trend regarding nuns.

The popular Irish death notices website, RIP.ie, has unexpectedly become the subject of a humorous anecdote shared by a former optician's employee. The story, revealed during an appearance on the 'Dish' podcast hosted by Nick Grimshaw and Angelina Harnett, details a rather unconventional use of the platform during her time working in Galway.

The individual, whose name was not explicitly stated in reports, described a recurring challenge in her role: contacting patients to schedule follow-up appointments only to discover they had already passed away. This led to a somewhat morbid, yet pragmatic, solution involving the proactive use of RIP.ie to verify a patient's status before making a call. Her process involved a simple, yet effective, system.

When encountering a patient's date of birth that suggested a higher probability of mortality, she would discreetly input their details into RIP.ie. If a death notice appeared, she would print the page and file it away in the back office, effectively creating a pre-emptive record of deceased patients. This allowed her to avoid the awkward and potentially upsetting task of calling grieving families. The system, while unorthodox, proved surprisingly efficient in streamlining her workflow and minimizing uncomfortable interactions.

She explained that it was a way to be respectful and avoid causing distress, even if the method itself was a little unusual. The story highlights the pervasive presence of RIP.ie in Irish life, extending beyond its primary function as a platform for mourning and remembrance to become an unexpected tool for practical problem-solving in everyday jobs.

However, the former employee discovered a curious anomaly in her data collection. Despite her best efforts, she consistently found that nuns were remarkably difficult to locate on RIP.ie. Specifically, she recounted repeatedly searching for information on nuns, such as Sister Ignatious, born in 1932, only to find no corresponding death notices. This observation led her to jokingly conclude that nuns are, in effect, immortal.

The anecdote has resonated with listeners and online audiences, sparking amusement and a lighthearted discussion about the website's comprehensive database and the enduring perception of nuns as figures beyond the reach of mortality. The story serves as a charming reminder of the unexpected ways in which online resources can intersect with personal experiences and cultural beliefs, and the humor that can be found in the everyday realities of life and death.

It also subtly underscores the completeness of RIP.ie’s records, while playfully acknowledging a perceived exception to the rule. The podcast segment has quickly gained traction, turning a practical work-around into a viral moment





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