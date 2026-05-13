Former primary school teacher John Field banned from profession for child abuse after pleading guilty

John Field, a former primary school teacher, has been barred from the profession indefinitely after pleading guilty to making indecent photographs of children.

A former primary school teacher named John Field has been banned from his profession for an indefinite period after being caught accessing images of children on the dark web .

He taught at Woodgate Primary School between 2008 and 2023. He shared his laptop with detectives, where 20 images were found. Police considered his interest in teenage girls aged between 14 and 15 and his use of dark web and peer-to-peer networking to find child abuse material. The scale of the abuse was said to involve children aged between 5 and 14





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John Field Primary School Teacher Dark Web Child Abuse Incest Images Sexual Interests

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