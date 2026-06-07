Former RTE Broadcaster Mary Kennedy on Life, Happiness, and Loss

Mary Kennedy, a former RTE broadcaster and Nationwide presenter, shares her thoughts on life, happiness, and loss in an interview. She reflects on the passing of her father, Tom, and the impact it had on her life, as well as her experiences with marriage and the loss of her mother.

The former RTE broadcaster and Nationwide presenter says it has been a long time since she was not happy, but when she looks back in time, certain moments stick out as unhappy ones.

Mary Kennedy, pictured at Noel and Liz's Chornobyl Lunch at the Intercontinental Hotel, Dublin to raise vital funds for Adi Roche's Chornobyl International charity, was just 21 years old when she lost her father, Tom, with whom she was very close. She was working abroad in France as a teacher when Tom passed away from a heart attack at the age of 59 while playing golf.

Kennedy expressed her desire to know what the adult relationship between her and her dad would have evolved into, stating that she would love to have had it. She described her dad as a great character with a sense of humour and fun, and a gregarious personality. She feels that she lost the adult relationship with her dad and would give anything to have it back or to have had it.

Kennedy was also asked when she thought she was happiest in life, to which she replied that she is happy by disposition. She had a very happy childhood and is happy now, but there have been moments in her life when she has been unhappy. One of these moments was when her dad died, another was when her marriage ended, which was a very unhappy time.

When her mother died, it was a different type of sadness because there was a time to say goodbye and to tell her that she was loved. Kennedy's experiences have shaped her perspective on life and happiness, and she continues to cherish the memories of her loved ones





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Mary Kennedy RTE Broadcaster Nationwide Presenter Life Happiness Loss

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