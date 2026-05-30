Former RTÉ Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly Takes Up Debut Role in Sold-Out Play

Joanna Donnelly, a former RTÉ Meteorologist, is set to make her debut stage acting role in the sold-out play 'All by Myself' as part of The Players Drama Group's inaugural performances.

Former RTÉ Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly will be venturing into acting by taking up a debut role in a sold-out play after joining the acting group in early 2026.

Joanna Donnelly celebrated the start of the new era of grand hospitality with FBD Hotels & Resorts at The Grand Hotel Malahide, Dublin. Directed by Miles Kissane, Joanna will play the character of Miller. The story centres on a man who thinks he's the last person on Earth. He soon realises that everyone else also desires to be alone as much as he does.

In a joint Instagram post with The Players Drama Group, Joanna's role was announced with the caption: We are very pleased to announce Joanna Donnelly in the role of Miller in the short play All by Myself directed by our very own Mikey Kissane We are sold out for both performances. Joanna Donnelly is a former RTÉ Weather presenter and meteorologist at Met Éireann.

She joined the Dice Players in 2026 with a view to unearthing her creative side and exploring the arts. Having completed the Introduction to Acting module with Dessie Hickey, Joanna now embarks on her debut stage acting role as Miller in All by Myself, 1 of 3 one act plays to be performed as part of the inaugural Players performances.

Joanna previously opened up about how excited she was to join the acting group: I really want to get in touch with my creative side if I have a creative side. I've been working as a scientist, well, I've always been a scientist, for 30 years, and last year, my experience on the show Dancing With The Stars really put me in contact with creatives, and I just loved the experience so much





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Joanna Donnelly RTÉ Meteorologist Acting Debut Sold-Out Play The Players Drama Group

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