Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern's Immigration Remarks Cause Controversy

Tánaiste Simon Harris expects former taoiseach to ‘reflect’ on ‘any hurt or harm’ remarks have caused Bertie Ahern said he had 'no problem' with people from Africa or 'the Congo' but that he felt the immigration system should move more quickly. The remarks were condemned as ‘vile, reckless and deeply divisive’ by the Africa Solidarity Centre Ireland.

Tánaiste Simon Harris expects former taoiseach to ‘reflect’ on ‘any hurt or harm’ remarks have caused Bertie Ahern said he had 'no problem' with people from Africa or 'the Congo ' but that he felt the immigration system should move more quickly.

Photograph: Fran Veale Speaking this morning, Chambers said Ireland is the country it is today “because of the diversity of the people who’ve come here”. The Dublin West TD said Ahern “certainly wasn’t reflecting my party’s value of people who’ve come to Ireland, and the contribution they make across our public service and across our economy”.

During the video, which was made without Ahern’s knowledge, the woman raised concerns about immigration and sharia law, with the former taoiseach saying he believed there were too many migrants coming into the country. He said the “ones I worry about are the Africans”, adding “we can’t be taking in people from the Congo and all these places. I think there’s too many from those places.

” He also said he was concerned about second-generation Muslims born to people who came into the country, and that he had communicated this to Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan. Ahern said on Wednesday he had “no problem” with people from Africa or “the Congo” but that he felt the immigration system should move more quickly. Taoiseach Micheál Martin sought to distance Fianna Fáil from Ahern’s comments, saying it was not appropriate to be specific about any ethnicity.

On Thursday, Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú called on the former taoiseach to issue an apology for the comments. Taoiseach Micheál Martin sought to distance Fianna Fáil from Ahern’s comments, saying it was not appropriate to be specific about any ethnicity. On Thursday, Fianna Fáil MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú called on the former taoiseach to issue an apology for the comments.

EU commissioner Michael McGrath said he does not believe Ahern is racist, but he clearly should not have said what he did during a byelection canvass in Dublin. Independent Dublin City Councillor Nial Ring, described the incident as ‘gotcha politics at the lowest level’ and ‘a storm in a teacup’





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Bertie Ahern Immigration Diversity Racism Criticism Commentary Party Value Contribution Public Service Economy Africa Congo Europe Ireland Diversity Racism Criticism Commentary Party Value Contribution Public Service Economy Africa Congo Europe Ireland

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