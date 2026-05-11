Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Released From Jail on Parole

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released from jail on parole and met by cheering crowds on Monday, eight months after a court ordered him to do the prison time he tried to dodge with a prolonged stay in hospital. Thaksin's release could help revive his once dominant Pheu Thai party, a junior party in the country's governing coalition.

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released from jail on parole and met by cheering crowds on Monday, eight months after a court ordered him to do the prison time he tried to dodge with a prolonged stay in hospital.

Thaksin, a billionaire former prime minister who remade and dominated Thai politics for a quarter of a century, was transferred to the VIP wing of a hospital complaining of heart trouble and chest pains. His sentence was later commuted to one year by the king, and he stayed in hospital for six months before being paroled.

The supreme court ruled that he and his doctors had dragged out his hospital stay with minor and unnecessary surgeries, and that time be served again in prison. Thaksin's release could help revive his once dominant Pheu Thai party, now a junior party in the country's governing coalition. But he has to tread carefully, as he overplayed his hand and his personality might make it difficult for him to stay behind the scenes





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Thaksin Shinawatra Release From Jail Parole Hospital Stay Supreme Court Pheu Thai Party Anutin Charnvirakul Electoral Defeat Political Reckoning

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